“Politicians often look the other way if something does not make money”

Adam McKay claims to be afraid that everything that rolls will end up happening. It has happened to him on more than one occasion. The last one in his new movie, Don’t look up, which premiered in theaters on Friday and will hit Netflix on December 24.

The film, which features a star-studded cast, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep, chronicles the journey of two astronomers who announce to the world that a comet is about to impact Earth. Just a few weeks ago, NASA announced that it was going to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid to see if it could deflect it.

The filmmaker has spoken with The vanguard on his latest film and has reflected on topics as diverse as climate change, the pandemic or the influence of big business on a day-to-day basis.

What were you inspired by to make this movie?

The idea of ​​putting climate change in the spotlight and the idea that we are all destroying the planet came from a journalist friend. He explained that it was really frustrating to talk about it because it seemed like people didn’t care about everything, even if an asteroid ended up hitting Earth. That was my inspiration.

The film is comical but it is also very critical of politicians and climate change.

The truth is that if. And although I focus on the United States, I know it happens in more countries. What happens is that here sometimes it is something exaggerated. Only money matters and if something does not bring fortune or forces us to reflect on our way of life, we look the other way. It is something that is embarrassing.

And now with the pandemic, it could be said that all this is also happening in some way. It is surprising and it has something of terrifying to see how after having written the script there are some things that have ended up becoming reality. People denying reality, governments that hardly react … A very strange experience. I have an idea for my next movie that is a little crazy and I confess that I am worried that it will end up happening.

You also speak of big businessmen, what influence do they have and what role do they play in climate change?

They participate in political campaigns many times. And then they reward you many times by giving them a job or doing any kind of deal. Without those contributions, surely many politicians would not be able to appear on television and campaign for election. And many people with great fortunes take advantage of that, and end up directing them like puppets at will. I can think of many examples of this, but it better be the people who name them.

How should the media tell the news to make it attractive? DiCaprio’s character, for example, is something he denounces. He says that not everything has to be fun.

The media are often subject to large corporations and one of their main sources of income is advertisements. I can understand that to attract more people and get more articles read, more attractive content is prepared. But I think this should be done only up to a point. Otherwise, in the end, you end up not being critical and only focusing on what people really want to hear instead of what they should hear.





Were you clear who the protagonists of the film were going to be?

The truth is that if. When I wrote the script I always had them very much in mind and tried to adapt them to them. The first one that I was very clear about who should appear in this movie was Jennifer Lawrence. She is a fun and authentic person, and she was certainly the perfect candidate for the role of astronomer Kate Dibiasky.

Is it true that you plan to work with Jennifer Lawrence again on a movie about Elizabeth Holmes?

The truth is that yes, this is something that I can confirm. It is a project that I am working on right now and with which I have Jennifer as the protagonist. But it is something that we are still working on and you will have news later.





And with DiCaprio or Meryl Streep, do you imagine them in future projects? What is it like to work with them?

It will always be a pleasure for me to work with them. Meryl is a very fun and hardworking person and is always helping others. And Leo is very nice and rigorous both on and off the set. He was instructed a lot for this role as an astronomer and the truth is that he has embroidered it. And like them, with the rest of the cast they are also people that I could include in any of my films. They are all wonderful.

Do you remember any anecdote from the filming?

Well, I remember that the day after the assault on the Capitol, we had to casually record a scene in which there was also an assault. And we didn’t really know how to approach it. In fact, the police asked us for discretion because people were upset and feared that they would end up thinking that what we were doing was real. Beyond that, all the crazy things we have recorded have not alarmed anyone since part of the filming coincided with the pandemic and the streets were empty.

What was it like to shoot in a pandemic?

Very strange, I will not deny it. And I will always be grateful to Netflix for allowing us to do that and helping us to enforce all security measures. There were masks at all times, antigen tests, safety distances … All of this was added to the budget and if I’m honest I would not have recorded if I had seen that it was not safe or that someone was in danger. We were in a bubble and we were very fortunate to be able to continue working.