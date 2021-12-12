Pep Guardiola criticized Wolves’ style: ‘They didn’t want to play’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.12.2021 20:36:55





The war of tell and tell got intense between Pep Guardiola and Bruno Lage at the end of the match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton, in which The Cityzens were imposed by the minimum against Raúl Jiménez’s team on Matchday 16 of the Premier League.

The Spanish coach criticized the Wolves’ style of play, who in his opinion They wanted to defend themselves and did not seek to propose in the match once they suffered the expulsion of the Mexican forward. For its part, Lage did not want to enter into controversy and indicated that he does not care about Pep’s opinion.

“It’s very difficult to play against a team like this (the Wolves) that doesn’t want to play. We were much better against 11 than against 10 players“He said after the game. While Lage replied:” It’s your opinion and I respect it, I don’t feel anything. He has that opinion on us, I don’t really care.

“You can see other opinions from the first day we arrived here. I never talk about how the other team plays. They played that well because maybe they have the players to play that way, “added the Portuguese coach.

Premier League Top 10