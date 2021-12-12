Pandemic Babies: What were the top names?

Share on:

Sunday, December 12, 2021

The data comes from the Renaper. Among those chosen there are names of children of celebrities and characters from series. All the details.

* Source: La Nación

The health emergency it went through the lives of all Argentines and also, curiously, of newborns. It is that now they are called pandemic babies for being born between 2020 and 2021, in full fight against Coronavirus.

In this scenario, among the most chosen names Some are called “exotic”, others linked to characters from television series and those chosen by celebrities to baptize their children

What is the ranking?

According to the data of the National Registry of Persons (Renaper), in women the most frequent were:

During 2020

Isabella Valentina Victory Martina Emma Katherine Olivia Sofia Jasmine Abigail Dolphin Mine Soul Emilia Franchesca

So far in 2021

Isabella Valentina Martina Emma Victory Katherine Olivia Sofia Soul Abigail Jasmine Mine Emilia Dolphin Francesca

On the other hand, for males:

During 2020

Bjamin Matthew Baptist Gael Juan Philip Benicio Ezequiel Valentino Gabriel Valentine Ignacio Noah Bruno Agustin

At 2021:

Benjamin Matthew Baptist Gael Philip Noah Benicio Juan Valentino Ezequiel Gabriel Liam Valentine Ignacio Bruno

Celebrity Inspirations

In the men’s list, Mateo, the name of Lionel Messi’s son, is among the most chosen. Noah also appears, chosen by the actress Luisana Lopilato and the singer Michel Bublé. Liam joins, referring to one of the former singers of the teenage band One Direction.

Among the female choices Emily stands out. It is due to the Netflix series “Emily in Paris”, released in 2020. It can also be linked to actress Emily Blunt. Likewise, Rome would be associated with the birth of Dalma Maradona’s daughter. The same would happen with Franchesca and Isabella, fruit of the love of Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi.