Pandemic Babies: What were the top names?

Share on:

Sunday, December 12, 2021

The data comes from the Renaper. Among those chosen there are names of children of celebrities and characters from series. All the details.

* Source: La Nación

The health emergency it went through the lives of all Argentines and also, curiously, of newborns. It is that now they are called pandemic babies for being born between 2020 and 2021, in full fight against Coronavirus.

In this scenario, among the most chosen names Some are called “exotic”, others linked to characters from television series and those chosen by celebrities to baptize their children

What is the ranking?

According to the data of the National Registry of Persons (Renaper), in women the most frequent were:

During 2020

  1. Isabella
  2. Valentina
  3. Victory
  4. Martina
  5. Emma
  6. Katherine
  7. Olivia
  8. Sofia
  9. Jasmine
  10. Abigail
  11. Dolphin
  12. Mine
  13. Soul
  14. Emilia
  15. Franchesca

So far in 2021

  1. Isabella
  2. Valentina
  3. Martina
  4. Emma
  5. Victory
  6. Katherine
  7. Olivia
  8. Sofia
  9. Soul
  10. Abigail
  11. Jasmine
  12. Mine
  13. Emilia
  14. Dolphin
  15. Francesca

On the other hand, for males:

During 2020

  1. Bjamin
  2. Matthew
  3. Baptist
  4. Gael
  5. Juan
  6. Philip
  7. Benicio
  8. Ezequiel
  9. Valentino
  10. Gabriel
  11. Valentine
  12. Ignacio
  13. Noah
  14. Bruno
  15. Agustin

At 2021:

  1. Benjamin
  2. Matthew
  3. Baptist
  4. Gael
  5. Philip
  6. Noah
  7. Benicio
  8. Juan
  9. Valentino
  10. Ezequiel
  11. Gabriel
  12. Liam
  13. Valentine
  14. Ignacio
  15. Bruno

Celebrity Inspirations

In the men’s list, Mateo, the name of Lionel Messi’s son, is among the most chosen. Noah also appears, chosen by the actress Luisana Lopilato and the singer Michel Bublé. Liam joins, referring to one of the former singers of the teenage band One Direction.

Among the female choices Emily stands out. It is due to the Netflix series “Emily in Paris”, released in 2020. It can also be linked to actress Emily Blunt. Likewise, Rome would be associated with the birth of Dalma Maradona’s daughter. The same would happen with Franchesca and Isabella, fruit of the love of Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker