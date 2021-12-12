Osasuna rescues a point and stops FC Barcelona

After the emotional setback that has meant saying goodbye to the Champions League at the first exchange, the FC Barcelona he will have the consolation of the Europa League. A continental tournament that, in addition, has been conquered by Seville and Villarreal throughout its last two editions. Therefore, leaving aside the ghosts of Bayern Munich, set blaugrana He was traveling to Pamplona with the mission of taking flight in Liga. As to Osasuna, He wanted to become strong at home to consolidate in the middle zone of the classification.

Jagoba Arrasate would opt from the beginning for a system of three centrals, an approach that allowed him to add a point against Real Madrid in the Santiago Bernabeu. Of course, he could not count on Aridane Hernández, who had fallen out of the Osasuna call for his positive for coronavirus. Unai García, David García, Juan Cruz would be chosen to stop the attack blaugrana, made up of Ez Abde, Luuk de Jong and Ousmane Dembélé.

For its part, the surprise would come in defense by dispensing with the sides, opting for Samuel Umtiti with Gerard Piqué and Ronald Araujo. As for the medullary, Xavi Hernández would reinforce it with Sergio Busquets, Nico González, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi. The first action with a certain sense of danger would be carried out by Jon Moncayola, although it is true that his shot (somewhat bitten) would end up at the hands of Marc-André ter Stegen.

Xavi Hernández entrusts himself to his young talents

Despite this, it would be the visitors who They would stand out thanks to the fantastic connection of two of their young talents: Gavi attending and Nico defining (0 – 1). However, the campus pink would return parity to the electronic one in a strategic action, one of the innumerable headaches for Barça in defensive tasks. A play that would culminate David García with an accurate shot (eleven).

Not a moment did Osasuna wait.

In fact, David is the top scorer so far this season with Osasuna, given that he has accumulated three goals with the Navarrese. Shortly after, Kike García would put Ter Stegen to the test, while Juan Cruz would be attentive to prevent Luuk’s shipment from reaching Ousmane Dembélé. For his part, Samuel Umtiti would anticipate Rubén García, while Abde’s launch would go slightly off the track.

The Chimy prolongs the nightmare of FC Barcelona

As the minutes passed, Kike Barja would appear in the local offensive plot, although he would not be able to disturb Ter Stegen. Abde was showing quite participative in the attack of the FC Barcelona, finding the reward for his effort after the restart. All this, incidentally, by materializing a counterattack led by Ousmane Dembélé (1 – 2). An action that, incidentally, was preceded by the claim of a maximum penalty from those from Arrasate for a hand from Busquets (it was not punishable by the referee).

El Chimy brand, El Sadar falls.

Jagoba would move token with Ante Budimir (Kike García), Darko Brasanac (Lucas Torró) and Chimy Ávila (Kike Barja). As for the five-time Champions League winner, he would bring in Philippe Coutinho to replace a Dembélé suffering from muscle overload. When everything indicated that the three points would remain in the Catalans’ bag, the figure of the Chimy. A brilliant striker who would save a point for Osasuna by taking advantage of Barça’s defensive fragility (2 – 2).

