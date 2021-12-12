OMG! Will Emilia Clarke replace Amber Heard from ‘Aquaman 2’?

OMG! The entire DC Comics universe is on hold … will Amber Heard leave the franchise? Getty Images

Things are looking very fuzzy for the next installment of ‘Aquaman‘starring Jason Momoa, and there could be a major cast change (but don’t worry, we’ll stick with Jason!).

An important source ensures that Emilia Clarke to replace Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’. OMG! We tell you everything we know about the second superhero movie.

WHY WOULD AMBER HEARD STOP ‘AQUAMAN 2’?

It all started with the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for physical abuse during your marriage; the partner led one of the worst and most striking media battles over her divorce, resulting in the dismissal of Johnny depp in the last two films from ‘Fantastic Animals’.

After replacing Johnny depp by Mads Mikkelsen in the upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ prequel films, fans of Johnny depp they asked Warner Bros, to do the same with Amber heard in the next movie of ‘Aquaman‘, they even started a petition in change.org, which apparently was successful.

WILL EMILIA CLARKE REPLACE AMBER HEARD?

According to the magazine ‘Forbes’, the ex-star of ‘Game of Thornes’, would be the one to replace Amber heard in the second part of ‘Aquaman‘. Fans of Johnny depp they asked Warner Bros to fire Amber heard after the media scandal of his divorce, which cost the actor fired from the ‘Fantastic Animals’ saga at the end of 2020.