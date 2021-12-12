Now Dwayne Johnson responds to Vin Diesel about their rivalry

Perhaps one of the funniest rumors around the saga Fast and furious It is the rivalry that exists between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. Or maybe not so much fun judging by the way The Rock responded to Diesel’s recent comments and his way of delivering tough love, as part of his techniques to stimulate the actors’ performance.

In case you feel like a beggar looking for a bit of context, we tell you that not many weeks ago, during the promotion of Fast and furious 9, the famous Toretto referred to the rivalry that exists between him and the actor of Earthquake: the San Andreas fault and explained the reasons why it exists. According to Diesel’s words, he himself fueled this kind of enmity so that the scenes between the two in the automobile saga were even more powerful and realistic.

“The Hobbs character was a difficult one to embody,” Diesel said. “So my focus at the time was to give him some tough love to help bring that performance to the right place.”

That is, Vin Diesel from his role as producer of the saga, focuses on everything going well. And this includes encouraging its actors to give their best, thus achieving an even more powerful drama in each and every film in the franchise. If you find it funny to read this, imagine The Rock, who literally laughing (although somewhat sarcastic) assured that he will never work with the Fast and Furious again.

During the promotion of Jungle cruiseWhile she was with Emily Blunt – her co-star in the movie – the Rock was asked about her feud with Vin Diesel and the recent comments you just read. Then the former fighter confessed that the whole thing caused him nothing but laughter.

I think everyone made fun of that. And I’ll leave it until there. And that I have already wished them the best. I wish you all the best with Fast and Furious 9. And I wish you the best of luck with 10 and 11 and the rest of the Fast and Furious movies that you do without me, “said the actor.

From his words it could be detected that Johnson himself also mocks the number of films that the franchise has reached, thus joining millions who also consider the same. Although we think it would be more fun if both are required in the same production, so that his enmity is reflected on the screen in even juicier roles.

Dwayne Johnson prepares the premiere of the family adventure film Jungle cruise hitting theaters and Disney Plus with Premier Access. By the way, rumors say that the spectacular fall of Black widow at the US box office, has been the trigger for this distribution model in streaming disappears and it would be precisely the film starring The Rock and Emily Blunt, the one that culminates in that very brief tradition. You can read a little more about that, here.