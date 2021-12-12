Not even the PC gaming world got rid of $ 70 USD games

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Companies like Take-Two Interactive, Activision Blizzard, and Sony Interactive Entertainment – just to name a few – decided that next-gen games should cost $ 70. Customers were willing to pay and now that’s the price for next-gen games. It seemed like PC gaming had managed to escape this, but all good things end at some point.

Yesterday it was confirmed that Final Fantasy VII Remake: Integrade, A game so far exclusive to PlayStation 5, it will hit PC on December 16. The game will give you the same reinterpretation of the adventures of Cloud Strife and company in Midgar. It will also keep the same payment experience, since it will cost $ 70 USD.

If you were hoping it was an isolated case, we have bad news for you: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade It won’t be the only PC game at this price. Square Enix confirmed that Forspoken, a game that will arrive in May on PlayStation 5 and PC, will cost the same.

Square Enix is ​​the first major reseller to decide to sell games for $ 70 USD on PC. Until now companies like Electronic Arts and Activision had charged $ 60 USD on the PC versions of games like Call of Duty: Vanguard, Battlefield 2042 Y FIFA 22. We also have upcoming releases like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which will cost $ 70 USD on next-gen consoles, but will be sold for $ 60 USD on PC.

It will be interesting to see if Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Y Forspoken for PC motivate other distributors to sell their games for $ 70 USD.

And you, what do you think will happen? Do you think more companies will follow Square Enix’s lead? Tell us in the comments.

