Nonito Donaire knocks out Reymart Gaballo and retains WBC bantamweight title

Nonito Donaire proved that boxing can still be an old man’s game.

Donaire, 39, successfully defended his World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight belt with a fourth-round knockout victory over Reymart Gaballo on Saturday night at the sparsely packed Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. In an all-Filipino clash, Donaire scored a victory when he landed a shot to the body from which Gaballo was unable to recover.

Photo by Harry How / Getty Images

“I’ve been in this game for so long,” Donaire said in his post-fight interview on Showtime. “I’ve had so much fight.”

Donaire (41-6, 28 KOs) said he was forced to make an adjustment to get the stoppage. With Gaballo neutralizing his left hook early in the fight, Donaire’s corner urged him to go to the body.

Donaire heeded the advice to land the eventual knockout punch.

In the closing seconds of the fourth round, Donaire threw a strong left hook to Gaballo’s body that forced the previously undefeated challenger to his knees. Gaballo (24-1, 20 KOs) tried to get up before referee Ray Corona finished the count of 10. But when Gaballo got to his feet, the pain was too much to overcome and he fell again.

“I thought he was going to get up because I know he has a lot of heart,” Donaire said in the post-fight interview, adding that Gaballo wasn’t expecting it. “But that was a tremendous blow that landed on him.”

Donaire’s victory was his first successful defense of the WBC belt since defeating Nordine Oubaali in May. Donaire had agreed to a unification fight in August against John Riel Casimero, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) champion, before that match was ruled out by drug testing protocols.

After beating Gaballo, Donaire was asked about a rematch with Naoya Inoue, the World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) champion who beat Donaire in 2019.

“That’s what we’re looking for. That’s what we’re looking for, it’s unification,” Donaire told Showtime. “Unified Champion of the World”.

On the televised card, Brandun Lee (24-0, 22 KOs) picked up a seventh-round stoppage over Juan Heraldez (16-2-1, 10 KOs). Cody Crowley (20-0, 9 KOs) scored the biggest victory of his professional career with a unanimous decision win against Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (18-1, 10 KOs).