New trailer for Tomorrow’s War: Chris Pratt travels to the future to fight aliens

After the first video preview of Tomorrow’s war (The Tomorrow War), the new film by Chris pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World), finally comes a new and much more generous trailer with dubbing into Spanish. A new look of more than two minutes long (which you can see heading this news) in which we can see a good part of the plot of an action and science fiction film that includes time travel and alien invasions on a global scale. This has been presented by those responsible, also sharing the official poster of a film that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Spain next July 2nd.

Premiere on Prime Video Spain on July 2

Thus, and as this new trailer tells us, humanity will be invaded and practically annihilated at the hands of an alien race in the year 2051; Hoping for the most advanced technology, humans travel 30 years into the past to recruit a new army of men and women capable of standing up to dangerous invaders, being the last hope of humanity. And how could it be otherwise, Chris Pratt, the great protagonist of the film, will lead the platoon that intends to expel the alien invaders.

Invaders that, by the way, we can finally see, albeit fleetingly. Chris McKay (Batman: The LEGO Movie) is directing The Tomorrow War under the script of Zach Dean (24 hours to live). Along with Chris Pratt, the cast is completed by names like Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Theo Von and Keith Powers.

Tomorrow’s warAs we already know, it will be released on Prime Video on July 2, a film that was originally due to hit theaters a long time ago but that finally Paramount sold to Amazon Due to the difficulties to release films in theaters this last year and a half due to the global crisis of the coronavirus.

Source | Amazon Prime Video Spain