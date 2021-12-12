New Study Shows Fasting Training Doesn’t Improve Performance

In the 1980s, research began to appear promoting the benefits, in endurance athletes, of train on an empty stomach or with a low carbohydrate load.

If you train fasting, you may be carrying out some type of intermittent fasting: alternating periods of feeding with other periods of food restriction. An example is 16: 8; we feed in the 8-hour window and fast for 16 hours.

Actors such as Chris Hemsworth or Hugh Jackman have defended practicing this way of eating in an interview.

In Planeta Triathlon we have already spoken on other occasions about intermittent fasting and how it affects endurance athletes to train without having full carbohydrate stores.

The truth is that studies and existing literature conclude that fasted workouts have more drawbacks than benefits in endurance athletes.

Today we tackle a new study that shows how training on an empty stomach does not improve performance.

Photo: Envato Elements

Why is training on an empty stomach believed to improve performance?

There are several reasons why there is a widespread belief that fasting training helps improve our level as athletes.

On the one hand, by training with depleted glycogen stores, the body relies on fat for fuel. The amount of energy stored in the form of fat is greater than any other and, in theory, educating the body to use it efficiently could improve performance.

On the other hand, a increased mitochondrial biogenesis, a process in which there is an addition of new proteins. That is, new protein content is synthesized that will complement the mitochondria in order to improve its functionality and its energy efficiency.

Since the mitochondria are responsible for producing energy, this process should improve performance.

But what does the science say about training on an empty stomach and its impact on performance?

The periodization of carbohydrate consumption not associated with performance improvement

After analyzing the available literature, the researchers concluded that carbohydrate deprivation does not improve performance in endurance athletes, even when done for short periods of time.

Carbohydrate restriction they compromise the quality of training and incapacitate athletes to train at high intensities during interval sessions.

Photo: Nina Guàrdia

It is much more useful to prioritize the quality of training for improvement than to take advantage of the “benefits” (which the study denies) of fasting to improve performance in resistance training.

“Based on the present meta-analysis, it can be concluded that the evidence supporting performance improvement with periodization of carbohydrate consumption is deficient and not associated with performance improvement ” the researchers clarified.

Most of the evidence in this regard shows that this method has more cons than benefits For the athlete, training on an empty stomach does not improve performance. And no, having a coffee before training does not break the fast.