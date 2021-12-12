New experimental cream improves plaque psoriasis but may cause local side effects

Plaque psoriasis affects 80% to 90% of the 125 million people estimated to have psoriasis worldwide.

Of the 683 patients, 141 developed folliculitis, 37 contact dermatitis, and 26 headaches.

The cream Tapinarof is a modulating agent of the topical aryl hydrocarbon receptor being investigated for the treatment of psoriasis. Tapinarof modulates the expression of interleukin -17 and the skin barrier proteins filaggrin and loricrin.

Containing the experimental drug tapinarof from Dermavant Sciences, this cream significantly improves plaque psoriasis in about a third of patients, but it can also cause pain in the body. head and other side effects What folliculitis and contact dermatitis, according to the results of two phases -3 tests.

The US Food and Drug Administration is evaluating topical aryl hydrocarbon receptor modulator agent once daily and is expected to decision for the second trimester of the next year.

Among 1,025 adult volunteers with mild to severe disease and 3% to 20% of their skin affected, 12 weeks of daily therapy produced a significant improvement in 37.8% of patients, as judged by a decrease of at least two points on a 0-4 Scale, where 2 represents mild disease, 3 indicates moderate disease, and 4 is the most severe disease.

In comparison, only 6.1% of people who received the same cream but without tapinarof showed the same degree improvement, the researchers report in the New England Journal of Medicine.

About 80% of the volunteers, all from the United States and Canada, began the trial with a score of 3.

Attempts to collect data on quality of life were hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, no clear conclusions can be drawn regarding patient-reported outcomes, such as itching and quality of life, which are important issues of concern to patients and clinicians and, in particular, to third-party payers.” said Dr. Thomas Bieber of University Hospital Bonn, Germany, in a linked editorial.

Plaque psoriasis affects 80% to 90% of the 125 million people estimated to have psoriasis worldwide, of which about 8 million are in the United States.

Of the 683 patients randomized to receive tapinarof in the two trials identical, 141 (or 20.1%) developed folliculitis, leading to discontinuation of treatment in nine (1.3%). The folliculitis rate was 0.9% with the vehicle cream.

Contact dermatitis occurred in 5.4% of tapinarof recipients (37 patients) versus only one patient in the control group. The problem caused the interruption of therapy in 12 people (1.8%).

Headache occurred in 26 patients in the tapinarof group (3.8%) versus five in the control group (1.5%). Only three patients stopped treatment due to this side effect.

The results, combined from two studies known as PSOARING 1 AND 2, were originally published by Dermavant Sciences in August 2020.

On September 30, the company released the results of its open-label extension study PSOARING 3, which found that after an additional 40 weeks of treatment, 58% of the 519 volunteers who started with a score of 2 or higher achieved a score of 0 or 1.

The company said the result demonstrated “continued improvement in the drug’s efficacy beyond the pivotal 12-week studies.”

Overall, 41% achieved a Physician’s Global Assessment (PGA) score of 0 (clear) or 1 (almost clear) regardless of their baseline score, according to Dermavant, which paid for the studies.

