Netizens accuse Rihanna of not taking sides for talking about “innocent Israeli and Palestinian children”

The singer shared with her 95 million followers on Instagram a message in which she advocates “breaking the cycle” of violence created by “notions perpetuated by the government and extremists.”

Rihanna has joined the celebrities who have been the focus of a controversy for speaking out about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict amid the new escalation of violence.

The Barbadian singer wrote this Thursday on her Instagram account, where she has more than 95 million followers, that she is “next to humanity“and that the violence of these days” is breaking his heart “, since” innocent people fall victim to notions perpetuated by government and extremists“.

In his message, he lamented the dozens of deaths in Gaza and that “innocent Israeli and Palestinian children” are suffering from the conflict, before insisting that “we must break this cycle”.

His publication has already accumulated almost 3 million ‘likes’, but it did not please everyone, as some Internet users expressed their disappointment with the fact that the star did not support neither side.

These they accused to Rihanna of wanting to follow the path of supporters ‘All Lives Matter’ (‘All lives matter’), an alternative slogan raised against the ‘Black Lives Matter’ that filled the streets of the US against police racism after the death of George Floyd.

Meanwhile, other users expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of express support for the Palestinian cause. It is worth mentioning that Rihanna published the ‘hashtag’ in 2014 #FreePalestine on his Twitter account, a post that he later deleted because “it offended some people,” indicating that he prayed for both the Palestinians and the Israelis.

Since the start of hostilities last Monday, more than 1,500 rockets They have been launched into Israeli territory by the Palestinian Hamas movement, according to the Israeli military, killing at least six civilians, including a child. Meanwhile, Israel’s air strikes against the Gaza Strip have killed dozens of Palestinian civilians, including at least 17 minors, according to Palestinian authorities.

If you found it interesting, share it with your friends!