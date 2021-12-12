Netflix’s Most Anticipated Movies of 2022

Between Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, Filmin, Disney +, Movistar + and the theater billboard itself, it is difficult to know what to see. We have so many recommendations, premieres and content that you have to discard ten things to see another. That is why at Esquire we strive to help you, even with a grain of sand and our humble and not respectable opinion. We have talked about the 110 best films in the history of cinema or the 100 best films of the decade that you may not have seen. But, if you are one of those who are enough and have plenty of not leaving Netflix to satisfy their eyes and their cinematic spirit, we have also done our part. After all, we’ve talked about the best Netflix movies of 2021, the most critically acclaimed Netflix movies that may have gone too unnoticed.

However, today we have to do a job that is more similar to that of our list of the most anticipated films of the year 2022. Only Netflix has become a worthy competitor to the traditional movie theaters, releasing one or more prominent titles every Friday. He promised it in 2021 and he has delivered, and in 2022 it is very predictable that he will do the same or even better. So when we gathered the most anticipated movies to hit theaters next year, we ended up with several from Netflix in mind. Now, however, we have decided to bring together in this list the most anticipated films of the year on the platform.

With the year 2022 as a promise, many did not yet know the release date. Most of us do not have a trailer or images. However, it is unnecessary to see their directors, or their stellar casts to venture to affirm that each and every one of the films that make up this list will sound more than loud when we pronounce the answer to the question “What do we see today on Netflix ? ” Now we just have to wait, and keep our Netflix subscription active (whether we parasite it to our partner, father or second aunt, or pay it religiously) and wait to see if bombs like Blonde or The gray man they sweep with and on our television.