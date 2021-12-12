Netflix’s Most Anticipated Movies of 2022
Between Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, Filmin, Disney +, Movistar + and the theater billboard itself, it is difficult to know what to see. We have so many recommendations, premieres and content that you have to discard ten things to see another. That is why at Esquire we strive to help you, even with a grain of sand and our humble and not respectable opinion. We have talked about the 110 best films in the history of cinema or the 100 best films of the decade that you may not have seen. But, if you are one of those who are enough and have plenty of not leaving Netflix to satisfy their eyes and their cinematic spirit, we have also done our part. After all, we’ve talked about the best Netflix movies of 2021, the most critically acclaimed Netflix movies that may have gone too unnoticed.
However, today we have to do a job that is more similar to that of our list of the most anticipated films of the year 2022. Only Netflix has become a worthy competitor to the traditional movie theaters, releasing one or more prominent titles every Friday. He promised it in 2021 and he has delivered, and in 2022 it is very predictable that he will do the same or even better. So when we gathered the most anticipated movies to hit theaters next year, we ended up with several from Netflix in mind. Now, however, we have decided to bring together in this list the most anticipated films of the year on the platform.
With the year 2022 as a promise, many did not yet know the release date. Most of us do not have a trailer or images. However, it is unnecessary to see their directors, or their stellar casts to venture to affirm that each and every one of the films that make up this list will sound more than loud when we pronounce the answer to the question “What do we see today on Netflix ? ” Now we just have to wait, and keep our Netflix subscription active (whether we parasite it to our partner, father or second aunt, or pay it religiously) and wait to see if bombs like Blonde or The gray man they sweep with and on our television.
Blonde
It will be difficult that this is not the best Netflix movie in 2022 and we do not say it because of the words of Andrew Dominik, who assures that his film is one of the best in history, but because Netflix does not dare to release it. The film in which Ana de Armas plays the mythical Marilyn Monroe contains, it seems, several of the most shocking, daring and authorial sequences that, despite itself, the platform will have to have.
Back daggers 2
Although we are sorry that Ana de Armas does not repeat in the sequel, the premise of Rian Johnson’s film is clear, a new mystery, a new cast. Only Daniel Craig’s detective will repeat. Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn or Ethan Hawke have already been confirmed in a new cast of stars.
The gray man
The Russo brothers have taken over a cast led by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans to face what will be their biggest production after leaving ‘Avengers: Endgame’ behind. In this thriller about a former CIA agent turned assassin, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page or the crush of the intelligent world, Ana de Armas, also appear.
The Killer
We are still outraged by the cancellation of Mindhunter Y Mank it did not make up for the offense. We’ll see if the best Fincher returns with The Killer, a film that will hardly arrive in 2022 (filming will begin in January, but Fincher rolls very slowly) and starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, pending confirmation of more names. The Killer It is based on a graphic novel of the same name about a deadly murderer in a mental breakdown.
White Noise
Noah Baumbach returns to Netflix after Story of a marriage, and he does it again with Adam Driver and also with Jodie Turner-Smith or his wife, Greta Gerwig. An adaptation of the novel by Don DeLillo, the film depicts an environmental disaster and the struggle of Driver’s character, Jack, a university professor, to counter it.
Escape from Spiderhead
Also Top Gun: Maverick director Jospeh Kosinski will adapt the short story published in The New Yorker by George Saunders. Starring Chris Hemsworth alongside Miles Tiller and Jurnee Smollett, the story delves into the near future where convicts can reduce their sentence by undergoing medical experiments. One of those experiments, capable of changing the emotions of the individual, will be the trigger for everything.
Fast and Loose
David Leitch, Director of Atomic or Deadpool 2, has Will Smith for his next action film, one that shows us a man who wakes up amnesiac in Tijuana. Conforma recovers his memories and realizes that he was both a crime boss and an undercover CIA agent.
Havoc
Gareth Evans has surrounded himself with none other than Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant or Forest Whitaker in an original story about a detective who must rescue the son of a politician from a criminal underworld.
The Mother
Niki Caro, Director of Mulan or In the land of men, will direct Jennifer Lopez in this action film in which she plays a murderer who embarks on a mission to protect her daughter. JLo is accompanied in the cast by Gael García Bernal and Joseph Fiennes.
The Adam Project
The director of Free Guy and main producer of Stranger things, Shawn Levy, counts none other than Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo for this action thriller. With a premise similar to Terminator, one of the first travelers from the future arrives to ask the protagonist for help in a dangerous mission.
The School of Good and Evil
Paul Feig directs Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Laurence Fishburne in a story with a strange premise. Adaptation of the novel by Soman Chaine, it is based on a school in which young people are trained to be heroes or villains of fairy tales.
The wonder
Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio adapts the novel by Emma Donoghue, set in Ireland in 1859. The story follows a nurse played by Florence Pugh who goes to a small town where a supposed miracle has occurred, a girl has survived three months without eating.
Heart of stone
It’s always good news to see Gal Gadot. The Israeli actress has already shown her talent for criminal cinema in Red alert. Here’s a girly spin on James Bond-style spy movies.
Hustle
Our beloved Adam Sandler returns home to Netflix in yet another comedy. This time he plays a basketball scout in low hours who discovers a young man with great potential abroad and decides to take him to the NBA.
Luther
Idris Elba, Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo lead the cast of the jump to feature film of the five-season series on the BBC first and Netflix later. Neil Cross, creator of the series, will be the scriptwriter.
Bernstein
After A star has been born, Bradley Cooper is not far removed from music in his second adventure as a director. In addition to getting back in front of the camera, he will be joined by Carey Mulligan and Jeremy Strong. It is a biopic of the legendary composer, pianist and conductor Leonard Berstein.
Pinocchio
Even if The alley of lost souls Del Toro aims to be one of the most outstanding films of next year, let’s not lose track of the Mexican version of the classic Pinocchio account. Cate Blanchett, Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton and Christoph Waltz lead the cast.
