Movies That Were Supposed To Start Franchises But Didn’t

In today’s movie landscape, franchises rule. The original stories will continue to come out, to a much lesser extent, and will not have much future in the current rhythm of the big Hollywood studios where every few months a new Marvel or Star Wars movie appears, which monopolizes the weekend and the following from its premiere. The same has happened with some of the parts of an adaptation of a literary saga, usually of a youthful nature, which, like the aforementioned examples, already has a fan base willing to receive each delivery that reaches its hands while the industry keep producing content.

However, it doesn’t always work out. Sometimes a Hollywood studio conceives a movie as the first in a long-running franchise, and will put many of its resources at the disposal of its team in the hopes of having a ton of sequels, but what happens is not that They get the next big hit of the summer but it crashes and burns at the box office. There are many factors why these franchise projects are canceled and although critical reception also influences, it is generally the performance at the box office that makes executives not want to invest in a film again.

Like music bands that are known for a single song, terrible movies act like time capsules. They can transport viewers to a time and place so far removed from reality that they may at some point become terrible classics if they are lucky. With failed movies that were supposed to have sequels not so much. When a movie is a triumph, the conversation about the sequel is just around the corner, and most of the time, if a movie fails or earns less than anticipated, studio executives make sure to erase its tarnished legacy of the mind of the audience to wait a prudent time for the next reboot.

These are the films that were supposed to start franchises but failed in the attempt:

The Lone Ranger

If it weren’t for the properties acquired in recent years, all of Disney’s attempts to establish a new franchise have been failures. One of them could have started with The Lone Ranger – 31%, a big-budget movie that was supposed to give the company a chance to make a new hit and do several sequels. Despite the participation of the Pirates of the Caribbean team, including star Johnny Depp, who controversially played the Native American role of Tonto, the film failed miserably at the box office and was long forgotten.

The Last Airbender

When it comes to The Last Airbender – 6%, many prefer to remember Avatar: The Last Airbender: Book 3 – 100%, the Nickelodeon series, and not exactly the terrible movie that tried to replicate a story dear to the big screen. M. Night Shyamalan’s work achieved the opposite effect and did not do it justice with its film adaptation. The film was originally planned as the first in a trilogy that would address one season of the show. But amid the lackluster performances, convoluted plot, and whitewashing of its characters, it never happened. However, it won’t be the last time a studio tries to make a live-action version.

John carter

One of the most expensive movies ever made, John Carter – 51% was a huge financial loss for Disney of at least $ 200 million, crushing any plans for a sequel. Based on the popular novel series by Edgar Rice Burroughs, John carter It was slanted as a sci-fi western that would lead to a series of movies. Studios had tried and dropped a John Carter film adaptation since the 1930s, so it’s actually quite a feat that Disney was able to pull it off. Apparently the project turned out to be too ambitious even for a company that apparently knows about franchises.

The Mummy

The Mummy – Not only was 16% a failed reboot of the potential Mummy franchise, it shattered all hopes of Universal Pictures who had focused their efforts and resources on building a renewed cinematic universe starring classic movie monsters. Not even Tom Cruise could avoid a rather negative reception, which was the one that put an end to those plans. Since then, the studio hasn’t released all the movies it was hoping for despite the fact that Invisible Man worked, but it was no longer as connected from the start as planned for the franchise. It remains to be seen what will happen in the future.

Green Lantern

The Green Lantern adaptation – 26% received negative reviews and a disappointing box office. It did not even recover its budget and that pushed Warner Bros. to cancel any possibility of a sequel that, to be honest, it was logical that it was going to have. Ryan Reynolds has since mocked his involvement in the superhero movie, most notably by making Deadpool – 84%, and the studio still can’t make a production with the DC character that can be decent enough to achieve the franchise it is targeting and to strengthen its shared universe.

Fantastic 4

Before Marvel regained the rights to some of the company’s characters, studios like 20th Century Fox were rushing when they were close to the date they would lose the rights to restart their adaptations. This happened with the First Marvel Family, for which Josh Trank was hired. However, in the middle of the Fantastic Four production – 9%, Fox executives regretted the creative route the director was taking and made new recordings. This made the movie pointless and ruined any chance of earning income and more movies in the future.

Deadly Machines

Adaptations of literary sagas are often the favorite bait for movie studios to start new franchises, but few are successful. In the case of Peter Jackson, what happened with The Lord of the rings in Deadly Machines – 35%, where he participated as a producer and co-writer along with the screenwriters with whom he worked on the tapes based on the works of Tolkien. Deadly Machines It didn’t even raise $ 100 million so we highly doubt there will be a sequel. The tetralogy written by Britain’s Philip Reeve may have been a money machine, but it’s just one of the worst flops in Hollywood’s recent memory.

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. – 15% is an unconventional video game adaptation that tried to capitalize on its popularity in the early 90’s. Plumbers Mario and Luigi fight to save their city from King Koopa (or Bowser), while trying to rescue a princess. The film ends in a suspense after the plumbers save the day and the princess, with Daisy meeting her new allies. We have no ideas what other adventures they could have followed, but we do know that if the movie hadn’t crashed the way it did, more movies would have come.

The A-Team

Starring Liam Neeson and Bradley Cooper, The A-Team is an action movie based on the 80s TV show. The movie had been in the scary development hell since 1990, and it finally got fully underway in 2009 when these actors joined the cast. In 2010, The A-Team It had mixed reviews and the reception from the public was lukewarm. As the impact that the studio expected was not general, clearly in monetary terms, no more films were made.

