Miley Cyrus heartbroken over Pete Davidson having an affair with Kim Kardashian? Here the details

Maybe you never thought that Pete davidson would be able to steal the heart of Kim kardashian and other famous pretty girls who couldn’t resist his charms and fell in love with him; recently, the comedian was seen with Miley Cyrus and the speculation started when the singer sent her a hint about her romance with the socialite. Does the interpreter of “Wrecking BallIs heartbroken? We tell you the details.

Now what Pete Davidson has an affair with the famous Kim Kardashian, the love life of both has monopolized the attention of all; However, someone emerged that no one expected: Miley Cyrus, with whom the comedian met a few days ago; The singer, having him face to face, could not resist and told him how he feels now that he is dating kim; this is what happened.

Did Pete Davidson break Miley Cyrus’s heart by having an affair with Kim Kardashian?

Pete davidson Y Miley Cyrus they attended the Jimmy Fallon show; During their interview, the 29-year-old singer did not miss the opportunity to serenade the comedian, 28, and sing “It Should Have Been Me”. Just Miley interpreted with more feeling the phrase that said: “It should have been me, oh Pete Davidson… How are you going to do this to me?”, words that immediately made Pete blush, who couldn’t stop laughing.

It is known that both Miley Cyrus as Pete Davidson have been friends for many years (2017), they even got a tattoo together, however, It seems that there is nothing between them and that the music star just wanted to play a prank on Kim Kardashian’s now boyfriend. However, fans do not believe that it was all a game and consider that it was a love declaration and a way to tell you that you have the broken heart.

True or not, time is what will tell; for now, Pete Davidson is still in love with Kim Kardashian, who asked a judge to remove the West name, leaving Kanye hopeful of a reconciliation.