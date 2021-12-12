Mexican is proclaimed MLS champion with NYC FC

There is a new champion in MLS. New York City lifted the MLS title after beating Portland Timbers on penalties, to become monarch for the first time in its history.

With this result, the Mexican Efrain Juarez, who works as an auxiliary to the New York franchise, became the fifth born in our country to be crowned in soccer in the United States, behind Jorge Campos, Hercules Gómez, Jorge Villafaña and Tony Alfaro.

Summary and goals | Timbers vs NYC FC | MLS Final

The Big Apple team took the lead in the 42nd minute. In a direct free kick, Valentin Castellanos, the local goalkeeper finished head to back, and thus go to rest with the advantage.

Throughout the complementary part, the Timbers tried on all sides to tie the match. The Mexican Josecarlos Van Rankin He was one of the most productive on the right wing, trying several centers, which in the end they could not achieve.

It was then that it appeared Felipe Mora. The former Cruz Azul and Pumas player found a ball inside the area and did not think twice, the striker fired at the far post and madness arrived in the stadium seconds from the end of the game.

With the 90 minutes concluded in a draw, the duel was extended into overtime to search for the new MLS champion, but nothing happened, tiredness and nerves took hold of both squads and everything was defined from the 11 steps.

With marker 4-2 on penalties, NYC FC were crowned champions for the first time in its history.

Before this Saturday the Columbus Crew had been proclaimed MLS champion, which was their second title in history. The winning team is the LA Galaxy, with five, but has not achieved the feat since 2014. He DC United He adds four to occupy the second position, although he has not won since 2004.

Houston Dynamo (2)

Seattle Sounders (2)

Sporting Kansas (2)

San Jose Earthquakes (2)

Chicago Fire

Portland Timbers

Toronto

Real salt lake

Colorado Rapids

Atlanta United

There are three teams that have reached the final, but could not be crowned: The New england revolutions, reached five finals without being able to win; the New York Red Bulls and Dallas only played one, but they couldn’t

lift the championship.