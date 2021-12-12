Meet Tony Stark from Guanajuato, Mexico has its own Iron Man | Viral
A video on TikTok of a man just like Robert Downey Jr. has gone viral
After what the Marvel Cinematic Universe did with Avengers: Endgame, it’s impossible not to think of Iron Man when you imagine the superheroes who defended the earth and saved half the universe. However, to “save Mexico”, we have our own hero, the “Iron Man of Guanajuato.”
Thus, from the very land of the mummies, the Marvel hero resurrected to become the shield of the country. Well, that or is it a double …
Meet the Iron Man of Guanajuato
This character went viral after a TikTok user published a video of him on one of the streets of the capital of Guanajuato, with an arm of the Iron Man armor and characterized as Tony Stark himself.
Actually, in case you were still excited, he is not the real Tony, he is a double quite similar to Robert Downey Jr. who among many things, makes a living pretending to be the superhero; his name is Eduardo Mosqueda.
Through his Instagram account, latinclonstark, Eduardo publishes many photos as if he were the Avenger who sacrificed his life to save them all. In one of those, his presence scares the bad guys out of Mexico.