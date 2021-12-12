Mazepin tests positive for COVID-19 and will not race the Abu Dhabi GP

Five hours before the start of the race this Sunday at the Yas Marina circuit, Haas announced that Nikita Mazepin would not participate after failing the last test he was subjected to.

“The team driver Uralkali Haas F1 TeamNikita Mazepin has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Yas Marina circuit ahead of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, “the Haas statement said.

“Therefore, the team regrets to announce that Nikita will not be able to participate in the race.”

“Nikita is physically well, having been asymptomatic, but will now self-isolate and submit to the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety being the top priority for all stakeholders.”

“The Uralkali Haas F1 Team wishes Nikita the best and we look forward to his return to the track in early 2022 for pre-season testing.”

Haas will not be able to replace Mazepin for the race as the regulations prevent it, so Mick Schumacher will be the sole representative of the team in Abu Dhabi.

“There will be no substitute according to the article 31.1 of the FIA ​​Sporting Regulations of 2021, which prohibits any driver from starting a race in which he has not participated in at least one practice session, “says the statement from the F1.

“The procedures established by the FIA ​​and Formula 1 will ensure that there is no further impact on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

Mazepin posted a post on Instagram where she said she “felt totally fine” after her positive, and regretted not being able to run on Sunday.

“I wish all my teammates a fantastic end to the season and I send my thanks and affection to all of you for your support,” said Mazepin.

Mazepin is the second Formula 1 driver to contract COVID-19 this season. Kimi Raikkonen tested positive during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend and was unable to participate in qualifying or the race.

This ends Mazepin’s first season in F1, in which his best result was 14th at the Azerbaijan GP.

Reviewing his first season in F1 on Saturday during a press conference, Mazepin said he would rate his performance with a score of 4/5.

“I guess a four for holding out, because this year has been really tough in some ways,” Mazepin said.

“Let’s say probably a three for adaptation, because that hasn’t been my strong point, and I keep getting better at it.”