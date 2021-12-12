Max Verstappen wins the Formula 1 title

Dutchman Max Verstappen is the new F1 champion after beating Lewis Hamilton on the last lap at the Abu Dhabi GP

ARAB EMIRATES – The Dutch Max verstappen (Red Bull), was proclaimed this Sunday, for the first time, world champion of Formula One, after winning at the Yas Marina circuit the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last of the year, that his great rival, the English Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) finished second and the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), third; and that was solved in a crazy and exciting way, in the last lap.

VerstappenThe 24-year-old, who started from pole position, became the first driver from the Netherlands to win the World Championship and the first to do so with a Honda engine since he last did it in 1991 and with a McLaren the Brazilian myth Ayrton Senna, who won three World Cups for Brazil.

Max verstappen ESPN

Hamilton, 36, led the race until, with five laps to go, the accident of Canadian Nicholas Latifi (Williams) caused the safety car to enter the track. The race was relaunched in the absence of a turn; and Verstappen, with a cooler tire that he had taken advantage of to put with the entrance of the ‘safety car’, overtook the seven times world champion and secured his first title.



Mercedes he had to settle for winning the Constructors’ World Cup for the eighth time in a row, in a race that the other Red Bull, the Mexican Sergio Pérez, abandoned at the end, when the safety car had entered the track.

Finishing third this Sunday, Sainz signed his sixth podium in F1, his fourth with Ferrari; and rose two places to finish fifth in the World Cup, the best result of his entire career, in his best season in the premier class.

The other Spanish, the Asturian double world champion Fernando Alonso (Alpine) was eighth and finished the season – the year of his return to F1, after two absent – in tenth position, signing his best campaign since 2014, when he was driving at Ferrari.

In an absolutely crazy ending Verstappen -who received congratulations and a hug from Hamilton after the test- won his first World Cup in a race where the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda finished fourth, ahead of the other Alpha Tauri, the Frenchman Pierre Gasly.

Seventh was english Lando norris (McLaren), ahead of Alonso; who entered the finish line ahead of his French teammate Esteban Ocon, ninth this Sunday at Yas Marina.

Monegasque Charles Leclerc – who finished the World Cup behind his teammate Sainz – added a point by finishing tenth in Abu Dhabi.