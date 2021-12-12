María Eugenia Rito: “I had to create an OnlyFans account”

The former star will turn to a famous online platform to create adult content since she does not have a salary to survive.

María Eugenia Ritó knew how to be one of the most important vedettes in the country. However, for some time now he has not starred in any work or project related to the media. A few days ago, Ritó said that after evaluating several proposals he decided to open his own OnlyFans account to publish his photos without censorship: “I’m going to call a friend for advice. Who pays my bills? No one. I have to live, ”Rite revealed on the radio program Soy tan biutiful.

In addition, the media pointed out that Ángel De Brito asked him if he wanted to replace Yanina Latorre when the little angel takes her next vacation with her family. However, the star still does not provide an answer as she assures that she feels insecure and also assured: “I want to be skinnier.”

OnlyFans is a content platform created several years ago but became popular during the pandemic. Fans of each celebrity pay a dollar amount for accessing a photo or video. Although any type of content can be shared on the platform, it is very popular among the adult entertainment industry. paparazzi.com.ar