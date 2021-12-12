‘Mare of Easttown’, the HBO series starring Kate Winslet

In the coming months we will be able to enjoy great series on most streaming platforms. Actress Kate Winslet returns to television with a new miniseries for HBO Mare of Easttown April 19. The series tells the story of Mare Sheehan, a detective who tries to investigate a murder in a small town in Pennsylvania. There he will realize that “the tragedies of the past define our present.”

Veteran Kate Winslet

The well-known actress He already participated ten years ago in the series Mildred Pierce. Kate Winslet is a British film, television and stage actress who has won numerous awards including an Oscar, 4 Golden Globes, 3 Bafta Awards, 3 Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Film Critics Award, an Emmy and a Grammy, among others.

The actress is known to the general public when she starred the mythical movie Titanicby James Cameron, with actor Leonardo DiCaprio. He has also worked in films such as Celestial Creatures, Sense and Sensibility, Quills, Iris, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Finding Neverland, The Holiday, Flushed Away, Little Children, The Reader, Revolutionary Road, Mildred Pierce, Carnage, Labor Day, Divergent, Insurgent or Steve Jobs, among other.

Mare of Easttown

This miniseries cTells the story of Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective investigating a local murder while trying to keep her life from falling apart. Mare of Easttown will feature 6 episodes in which you immerse yourself in the life of this seemingly peaceful little town.

Mare of Easttown will also explore, according to HBO, the dark side of a community that seems united and how the family includes in the decisions we make for the rest of our lives.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVzxmM0jcl0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVzxmM0jcl0

A good deal

The series is an HBO co-production with WIIP, created by Brad Ingelsby (The Way Back) and directed by Craig Zobel (The Leftovers). He co-stars with actress Kate Winslet in Julianne Nicholson (The visitor) who plays Lori Ross, Mare’s best friend. Jean Smart also participates in the series (Watchmen) who plays the role of Helen, actress Angourie Rice as Siobhan, mother and daughter of the protagonist, actor Evan Peters as Colin, the detective partner and Guy Pearce who plays Richard, a teacher of creative writing.

In addition to these actors, the cast of Mare of Easttown is completed with others like Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon, Joe Tippett and Neal Huff.

HBO Spain will premiere the series in our country on April 19, a day after Welcome to Utmark, a Norwegian dramatic comedy that is also one of the streaming platform’s surprises for the month of April.