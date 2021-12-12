“Madly in love”: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck bet everything for their second round

“Madly in love”: the romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Photo: The Grosby Group)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are taking this second chance very seriously. In the latest issue of the magazine People, a source close to Hollywood stars has stated that the couple of the moment “she is madly in love”And plan a life together.

Ben and J.Lo began dating in 2002 and got engaged that November before putting off their wedding a year later days before the date. A few months later, they announced their breakup. After 17 years apart, they got back together in April of this year. when the Latin singer broke up with Alex Rodriguez after four years of relationship.

A source close to Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, said the two-time Oscar winner is “very happy” and that “they want to do everything possible to make this work. “

The magazine says that J.Lo’s children, Max and Emme, 13, are “Knowing little by little” to Affleck and everything “seems to be going well” as he searches for houses in Los Angeles. “Emme and Max agree to move to Los Angeles,” the informant told the aforementioned media. The twins will also continue to spend time in Miami with their dad Marc Anthony.

On the connection between the protagonist of “Hustlers” and the director, the person close to J.Lo shared: “Although their separation many years ago was devastating for Jennifer, she has never had a bad word to say about Ben. She thinks it just wasn’t meant to be then and feels like they’ve been given a second chance. “

The family outing of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Grosby)

The couple – nicknamed “Bennifer” – have been photographed spending a lot of time together, even spending time with their children. Affleck is the father of 12-year-old Seraphina, 15-year-old Violet, and 9-year-old Samuel with their ex Jennifer Garner, with whom he was married between 2005 and 2018.

They say Garner is glad Affleck is with J.Lo and fwho allowed her three children to spend time with her ex-husband’s girlfriend on different family outings.

In a recent interview, the “Diva from the Bronx” He confessed to being in his prime. “I’m super happy. I know people always wonder. ‘How are you? What’s going on? You are well?’ I’ve never been better “J.Lo shared in conversation with Zane Lowe of Apple Music while talking about “Change the step,” his latest single that is already a hit. “I want everyone to know that I am in the best moment of my life”added.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Photo: The Grosby Group)

The singer and actress made headlines during the weekend of July 4 where she took advantage of the celebrations of the Independence Day of the United States to first give a family outing by the Simpsons theme park at Universal Studios.

After a family day spent in Universal studios hollywood, the couple made a romantic getaway to the exclusive area of ​​The Hamptons, in Long Island, New York, where JLo has an impressive mansion that is very close to that of her ex-partner.

After their respective separations from Ana de Armas Y Alex Rodriguez Earlier this year, Affleck and Lopez have become inseparable and are already showing themselves to the paparazzi. “Ben always looks very happy when he’s with Jen. “said a source to People.

Matt Damon, a close friend and partner of the actor, expressed his joy when he learned the news in April. “I love you both and I hope it’s true”He said when asked about the romance in a television interview while promoting his new movie.

Keep reading:

Passionate caresses and kisses: the photos that confirm that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are together

“I’m in the best moment of my life”: Jennifer Lopez spoke about her romance with Ben Affleck