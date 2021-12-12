‘Los Enviados’: The disturbing religious thriller of Paramount Plus with Luis Gerardo Méndez – Noticias de series

‘Los Enviados’, directed and produced by Juan José Campanella, arrives exclusively on Paramount Plus this December 12 and promises to be one of the most impressive thriller series on streaming.

Few things are so ingrained to Mexicans as religion. For better or for worse, it is a subject with which we feel connected, either because of the devotion we profess to it or the questions that it forces us to ask ourselves about its veracity.. In The Envoys, the new thriller series from Paramount Plus, two priests must investigate the manifestation of two miracles that occurred in a small town in Mexico, putting their faith and intelligence to the test.

Pedro Salinas, played by Mexican actor Luis Gerardo Méndez, is a methodical priest who puts logic before any problem. He will be one of the two Catholic figures sent by the Congregation for the Causes of Saints (a body belonging to the Vatican) in order to investigate and meet Father Quintana, leader of the San Acacio town church, where a suicidal man came back to life after his hands touched him.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Luis Gerardo Méndez star in ‘Los Enviados’, an exclusive series on Paramount Plus.



Pedro is accompanied by the priest Simón Antequera, played by the Spanish actor Miguel Ángel Silvestre. The two servants of God could not be more different from each other, however, they are united by the same desire: to witness an authentic miracle in their careers. The amalgamation of actors from The Envoys It is completed with Irene Azuela, who will play the rational and skeptical part of being a doctor who, despite doubts, witnessed the two miracles professed by the clergyman of San Acacio.

Well says the character of Miguel Rodarte in the advance of The Envoys that “People say that Mexico is hell, but San Acacio is where the devil supported the tail”Because this small Mexican town will become the home of the devil when Father Quintana mysteriously disappears.

The clues will take the two involuntary detectives of the faith to a psychiatric community installed on the outskirts of San Acacio, in which a secret lives in each inhabitant of the region. And, judging by the trailer, the lines between possible mental illness and true demonic possessions dissolve to create a hell on Earth that Peter and Simon might not be able to get out of..

There are countless products that move in the realm of the miraculous and the horror, from big Hollywood productions to national films that fight for a place in the category. Nevertheless, The Envoys has a distinctive seal that elevates it before any other: the director Juan José Campanella.

In San Acacio, the lines between the paranormal and reality will blur.



The Argentine filmmaker has positioned his feature films as the epitome of the Latin American thriller, being The Secret in Their Eyes the winner of the Oscar Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2010; Such was the impact of the film that an American remake was made starring Julia Roberts and Nicole Kidman. If an audiovisual product bears Campanella’s name, then it is a guarantee that it will not be something meaningless, but rather a piece that will make a dent in the viewer’s psyche.

The Argentine shares the direction of The Envoys with three other greats of the seventh art and television: Camilo Antolini, dumbbell par excellence of Juan José Campanella in The son of the bride (2001) and same love, Same Rain (1999); Hiromi kamata, director of famous national series such as Crime Story: Colosio (2019) and Devil Guardian (2018-2019), and Martino zaidelis, producer of The tale of the weasels, directed by Campanella in 2019.

Two priests will test your faith to witness a miracle.



Horror, religion, doubt and secrets come together in The Envoys to offer an original and haunting series to the bone only available on Paramount Plus. If you don’t have a subscription to this streaming service yet, you can here. Remember that The Envoys premieres this December 12.