Loret reveals that Indep workers are extorted

Mexico.- The journalist Carlos Loret de Mola exhibited that employees of the Institute to Give Back to the People the Stolen (Indep) have been victims of extortion And till express kidnappings, while the director, Ernesto Prieto, refuses to report.

In his column published this Tuesday in The universalLoret de Mola revealed the modus operandi with which the Indep workers have fallen: it all begins with an email in which their supposed boss asks them to pick up a package outside the offices.

“It is an extortion by criminals who have all the personal and work data (names, personal telephone number, position within the Institute and even a fairly clear idea of ​​their income and lifestyle) of the officers they contact. One of the cases was even express kidnapping, “the journalist explained.

The modus operandi What Indep employees described Loret is as follows: they receive the email where they are summoned in a shopping plaza near the offices. Upon arrival, they receive a phone call from someone warning that they are being watched, describing their clothing and where they are.

The extortionists pose as members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) or “people of Marro”, the former leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, currently in prison.

They even mention to the victims that they know that the director of Indep has as his son the mayor of Salamanca, Guanajuato, César Prieto Gallardo.

“They present themselves as people from the Marro or the Jalisco Nueva Generació Carteln. Sometimes the threat includes political dataLike the son of the director of Indep, César Prieto Gallardo, is the municipal president of Salamanca, Guanajuato. And since they know that information, they know everything, “explains Loret de Mola.

He assured that in one of the cases an Indep worker was kidnapped expressly, and in another case they threatened him, telling him that he had a couple of minutes to deliver 100,000 pesos by electronic transfer, while in another case it was 200,000 pesos.

However, Loret assures that despite the fact that the director of Indep, Ernesto Prieto, is aware of the extortions of which his employees are being victims, he refuses to report under the argument that he wants to “avoid the scandal.”

“The decision of the owner was to handle it discreetly and send a very brief and ambiguous email asking the staff to ignore requests for non-institutional emails. It has not been enough: emails keep coming, cases continue to accumulate,” warns Carlos Loret of Cool

The columnist concludes by highlighting that during the calls the extortionists mention to the employees information that has nothing to do with Indep, but with local political issues.