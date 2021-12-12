Long passage through the cinema of Carmen Salinas

MEXICO CITY, December 11 (EL UNIVERSAL) .- Carmen Salinas participated in 130 films, both in secondary and antagonistic roles, but her participation in Hollywood cinema alongside Denzel Washington is to be presumed.

He made his foray into the middle of the show in the fifties in a local fair in Torreón dedicated to cotton, together with figures of the stature of Pedro Vargas, Ana Bertha Lepe and Nicolás Urcelay, among others, winning the affection of his countrymen with his imitations of artists.

Carmelita’s passage through the cinema was versatile and charming, from important roles in fictional cinema, roles in the “new Mexican cinema” in which the female gaze prevailed, to a role in Hollywood that earned her international recognition; his filmography is worthy of recognition.

After her film debut in 1970 with “La vida inutil de Pito Pérez”, Carmen returned to the big screen with the horror comedy “Doña Macabra”, in 1972, under the direction of Roberto Gavaldón, who was its head director. in those years.

The film that gave him recognition within the neighborhood cinema was “Bellas de noche”, since it inaugurated a whole genre in Mexico in 1975 known as the “ficheras cinema”. In this film, Carmen played one of her most iconic roles: “La Corcholata”, a comic teporocha.

It was not until 1981 that she returned to great success with the film “La pulquería”, where she returned to interpret her character “La Corcholata”, for which the actress was known in the neighborhoods of Mexico City.

“Noches de carnaval”, “Danzón” and “Todo el poder” are films that were recognized by the Mexican Academy of Cinematography where the Salinas characters received the Silver Goddess, awarded by the filmmakers.

It was in 2004 when Hollywood producers hired Carmelita to participate in the production “Man on Fire” with Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning.

After the film’s premiere, Denzel was asked about what it was like to work with Carmen Salinas. The actor recalled that on one occasion the actress cried when remembering her son Pedro, who died in 1994.