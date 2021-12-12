Lomachenko shines against Richard Commey

In the stellar match, the Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko beat Ghanaian Richard Commey by unanimous decision in a match played at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Commey came out more active and was very dangerous throwing power hands. In the second Lomanchenko started to arrive with good hands and was on the verge of knocking the Nigerian down in the final seconds.

The Ukrainian began to teach dodges, movements and how to connect from different angles. Commey still throws out strong hands, but they were mostly dodged or parried with gloves.

The Ghanaian was looking forward but could not impose his greater range and continues to be connected by Lomachenko, even from long distance.

In the seventh round, Lomachenko knocks Commey down with a left to the chin. Even after the African was shot down, his legs weakened and he could barely stand, after that Loma did not attack and looked around the corner to stop the fight. Commey managed to hold on next to the ropes and finish the round despite the punishment received.

Commey took a breath in the eighth, however he was again dominated until the end by a Lomachenko who tried to seek the knockout. Commey proved to be a warrior and endured until the end against a Lomachenko who continued to give a boxing recital.

The judges gave the victory to Lomachenko 117-110, 119-108 and 119-108.

Lomachenko showed that he is still one of the best boxers today and stated that he was willing to go to Australia to fight with George Kambosos.

Before the start of the wake fight there was a well-deserved tribute to the legendary promoter Bob Arum who turned 90 this week. As a surprise the current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury played the showman and sang Happy Birthday to him.

The American Heavyweight Prospect Jared anderson won by knockout in the third round of OleksandrTeslenko.

The Olympic Silver Medalist Keyshwn Davis won José Zaragoza by technical knockout in the second rounds

Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Nico Ali walsh He won by majority decision to Reyes Sánchez by 38-38, 40-36 and 39-37.

The Puerto Rican Xander zayas won by TKO in the first round at Alessio Mastronunzio.