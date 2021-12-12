Leonardo DiCaprio’s new hipster beard causes a sensation in networks | Film and Television

That Leonardo Dicaprio is one of the most chameleonic actors of Hollywood it is evidence. You just need to see the transformations what he has done throughout his career –Titanic, Gangs of new york, Catch Me If You Can, The reborn– to verify that he is a multifaceted artist who is one hundred percent involved in his projects.

His new style For the movie Don’t look up It has not gone unnoticed, and neither did that little knob of a high school teacher to Shutter Island nor the left and bushy beard of the first promos of The reborn. People are surprised to see how that Apollonian boy who was hugging Rose on the bow of the Titanic or fought space-time terrorists in Source has finally become a manual hipster. Prominent beard, plastic glasses, checked shirt and jacket. What’s going on?

It all has to do with your role in Don’t look up, a project as curious as the appearance that the actor has worn in the first teaser of the film, which was featured in a promotional video released by Netflix at the beginning of the year to announce its countless bet on own projects for 2021.

But the facial hair in ‘Don’t Look Up’ is not something we’ve seen before. Who is this man? Looking at it within the DiCaprio beard continuum, the scruffiness points to an angsty turn with subtle notes of savior complex pic.twitter.com/lVsOzZAkRi – Esquire UK (@EsquireUK) January 13, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are the two protagonists of this film directed by Adam MacKay. Little is known about its plot, except that it will be a dystopian comedy in which two scientists will try to warn the population about the imminent danger that the approach of a meteorite for life in the Earth. Unfortunately, they are faced with a world that no longer listens to scientists and prefers not to look up, but to the phone, so their efforts are in vain.

Don’t look up (whose literal translation would be Don’t look up) stars Leo and Lawrence, a claim that would be enough for marketing, but Netflix has put all the meat on the grill and they are accompanied by one of the most interesting casts so far this decade: Cate blanchett, Timotheé Chalamet, Meryl streep, Chris Evans, Jonah hil, Matthew perry, Ron Perlman and the singer Ariana Grande, which opens in a great project of Hollywood for the first time.