Leonardo DiCaprio got the role he had been waiting for a long time ago
The new film starring Leonardo DiCaprio brings up a theme that he has defended with intensity: caring for the Earth.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s acting career has been linked to the defense of the environment. In 1998, at the age of 24, DiCaprio created the foundation that bears his name, whose mission is to protect the last wild places on Earth and apply solutions to forge a more harmonious relationship between humanity and nature.
The plot of the film in which he stars and that is already on the billboard Don’t look up, is not far from his desire to attract attention for the care of nature. The particular thing is that here he does it with a comedy full of satire and sarcasm. In the film, which will also be seen on Netflix from December 24, he plays an astronomer, Dr. Randall Mindy, who has to undertake a media tour to alert humanity to an asteroid that is going to collide with the Earth and it will destroy the planet, with the aggravating circumstance that nobody seems to care.
“I have been looking for a movie that dealt with this topic for decades. Adam McKay (writer and director) really cracked the code with this narration. There are so many comparisons we can make of the climate crisis with this story, it is an important topic that we could all be talking about on a regular basis, but artists like him are needed to create conversations and it is an honor for me to be part of it, “he said. in a talk in which EL COLOMBIANO was present.
For DiCaprio, what McKay did was create a film that was about the climate crisis, “but he created a sense of urgency by making it about a comet that will hit Earth in six months and how science has become politicized”And there is another component that gives the film another flavor, the scientific theme.
Learnings
On whether the film can change the public’s perception of science and scientists, DiCaprio explained that he based the creation of his character on many of the people he has met from the scientific community and, in particular, on those “who have tried to communicate the urgency of the problem of climate change and that sometimes they feel that they are subject to the last page of the newspaper ”. The actor wanted to try to articulate the frustration of the scientific community and how they are in a pulpit telling the truth without being heard.
He hopes that his character, who tries to play the game of the system, and that of actress Jennifer Lawrence (another astronomer who discovers the asteroid), very frank, “Greta Thunberg type” will generate reflection. “There is sincerity, it shows how distracted we are from the truth today”, And there he adds everything that has been generated with covid-19. “This is why this is such an important movie at this particular moment,” he concluded.
The film lasts 2 hours and 18 minutes, it is already seen in some theaters of the city and Netflix will broadcast it from December 24 of this year on its list of releases. This is the trailer for Don’t look up.