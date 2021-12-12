Leonardo DiCaprio got the role he had been waiting for a long time ago

Leonardo DiCaprio’s acting career has been linked to the defense of the environment. In 1998, at the age of 24, DiCaprio created the foundation that bears his name, whose mission is to protect the last wild places on Earth and apply solutions to forge a more harmonious relationship between humanity and nature.

The plot of the film in which he stars and that is already on the billboard Don’t look up, is not far from his desire to attract attention for the care of nature. The particular thing is that here he does it with a comedy full of satire and sarcasm. In the film, which will also be seen on Netflix from December 24, he plays an astronomer, Dr. Randall Mindy, who has to undertake a media tour to alert humanity to an asteroid that is going to collide with the Earth and it will destroy the planet, with the aggravating circumstance that nobody seems to care.

“I have been looking for a movie that dealt with this topic for decades. Adam McKay (writer and director) really cracked the code with this narration. There are so many comparisons we can make of the climate crisis with this story, it is an important topic that we could all be talking about on a regular basis, but artists like him are needed to create conversations and it is an honor for me to be part of it, “he said. in a talk in which EL COLOMBIANO was present.