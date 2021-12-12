Leaño does not want them and they could leave Chivas without leaving a single peso to the club

The Chivas board has not been able to accommodate players that Michel Leaño does not have.

The directive of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara promised to form a competitive squad for the Clausura 2022 through its sports director Ricardo PeláezHowever, until now no registrations have been confirmed for the next championship.

Likewise, the only casualties of Chivas that have been confirmed so far are those of Oribe Peralta Y Jesus Godinez, although there are other soccer bags that, if not negotiated in this winter market, could leave the club for free the following summer, as they could negotiate as free players from January when their contract ends in June 2022.

They would not be in Leaño’s plans, but the Chivas board cannot accommodate them

These are three players who would not be within the plans of Marcelo Michel Leaño for the following tournament: Jesús Sánchez, Ronaldo Cisneros and the archer Miguel Jimenez, for whom the Chivas board of directors has not yet received an offer.

According to Transfermarkt, none of the three had the confidence of Michel Leaño, since since his arrival on the bench Chivas on matchday 10 of the tournament, Jesus Sanchez only played 164 minutes, while Ronaldo Cisneros had 15 minutes on the court for none of Miguel Jimenez.