Latest News MLB Blue Jays Freeman Ozzie Guillén Mets

The Major League Baseball winter market is on hold as a result of the employers hiatus, but this has not caused the news about the players to stop emerging. That is why here we present the Latest MLB news ranging from Freddie Freeman to Ozzie Guillen and his rapprochement with the New York Mets.

MLB: Blue Jays Negotiate With Freddie Freeman; Would you remove Vladdy Jr.’s ownership at 1B?

The Toronto Blue Jays met with agents representing free agent first baseman Freddie Freeman before MLB implemented a lockout after the collective agreement expired in early December, according to sources from Sportsnet journalist Shi Davidi.

MLB: Mets contact Ozzie Guillén about available manager vacancy

During the broadcast of the podcast: “White Sox Talk”, the former champion manager of the Chicago White Sox, Ozzie Guillén, stated that the New York Mets board spoke with him due to the vacancy available for the leadership of the face team to the 2022 season, since at the moment they have not yet been able to hire the substitute of the Dominican Luis Rojas.

Another MLB going to Japan: Now he’s former top prospect Arismendy Alcántara

It is the Dominican Arismendy Alcántara, who according to information from Yahoo! Sports Japan, has signed with Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of the NPB, after having played in MLB for the last time in the 2017 season, having last belonged to the San Francisco Giants in 2021, playing in Triple A for them. .


adda lavalle

I joined ‘Al Bat’ in September 2020, starting a new work stage in which I always seek to give my best version, in addition to leaving a significant mark on the passage of women in an industry that is managed mainly by men. Degree in Communication Sciences and Techniques from the Inter-American University for Development (UNID), I am a specialist in sports journalism, writing and editing texts, I have three years of experience covering sports, especially baseball from the Mexican Baseball League (LMB ), Liga Mexicana del Pacífico (LMP) and MLB. I was an intern at the LMB Leones de Yucatán Baseball Club, with whom I attended the 2019 Rey Series. I have done work for social networks such as coverage of the 2019-2020 edition of the LMP Final for ‘Con Las Bases Llenas’. I am constantly updated on social networks, SEO, Google positioning, writing, digital journalism, as well as the place of women in the sports industry. Originally from Mérida, Yucatán, my first approach to baseball was in a game of Lions of Yucatán, in the ‘Kukulcán Álamo’ Park, in 2015; and that changed my life completely. The ‘Melenudos’ are the team of my loves and the greatest passion I have in this sport. Although I dedicate myself to baseball most of the time, my sport, in the beginning, was (and still is) soccer. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich won my heart and fans from minute one and I am fortunate to have already seen them play live. Clearly, I am a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manuel Neuer.

