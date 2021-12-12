Latest News MLB Blue Jays Freeman Ozzie Guillén Mets

The Major League Baseball winter market is on hold as a result of the employers hiatus, but this has not caused the news about the players to stop emerging. That is why here we present the Latest MLB news ranging from Freddie Freeman to Ozzie Guillen and his rapprochement with the New York Mets.

MLB: Blue Jays Negotiate With Freddie Freeman; Would you remove Vladdy Jr.’s ownership at 1B?

The Toronto Blue Jays met with agents representing free agent first baseman Freddie Freeman before MLB implemented a lockout after the collective agreement expired in early December, according to sources from Sportsnet journalist Shi Davidi.

MLB: Mets contact Ozzie Guillén about available manager vacancy

During the broadcast of the podcast: “White Sox Talk”, the former champion manager of the Chicago White Sox, Ozzie Guillén, stated that the New York Mets board spoke with him due to the vacancy available for the leadership of the face team to the 2022 season, since at the moment they have not yet been able to hire the substitute of the Dominican Luis Rojas.

Another MLB going to Japan: Now he’s former top prospect Arismendy Alcántara

It is the Dominican Arismendy Alcántara, who according to information from Yahoo! Sports Japan, has signed with Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of the NPB, after having played in MLB for the last time in the 2017 season, having last belonged to the San Francisco Giants in 2021, playing in Triple A for them. .