La Jornada – Dignified internship, medical students demand

UNAM medical students demanded a “decent boarding school.” They denounced that, in addition to the lack of just over a hundred places for internees that begin in January, the institution opened some that were closed due to situations related to sexual violence and crime.

The students marched from La Bombilla Park to the Rectoría and from there to the Faculty of Medicine in Ciudad Universitaria, south of Mexico City.

In the request form addressed to Enrique Graue Wiechers, rector of the UNAM, and Enrique Fajardo Dolci, director of the Faculty of Medicine, among other officials, they demanded a “greater number of places in decent conditions. The number of places offered must always be equal to the number of students enrolled in the current year. It is the responsibility of the Secretariat of Clinical Teaching, Internship and Social Service to verify that this requirement is always met ”. Likewise, they ask for “an increase in the payment of scholarships to Undergraduate Internal Physicians.”

They detailed that “124 students did not have a place assigned under the precedent that since December 1, 1,113 pages were offered, even though there were only 989 places.”

Ivonne, a student who was not assigned a place, also denounced that there is no gender perspective in the treatment of pregnant students. Counted to The Day that, after giving birth on the night of January 2, 2019, she had to enter a boarding school on January 6 of that year, at the José María Morelos y Pavón ISSSTE hospital, in Santa Marta Acatitla. Getting there from his home took him more than an hour. “I asked for a change to be closer to home and they told me that if I couldn’t continue with the race at that time, to cancel my career.”