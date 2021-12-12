Kourtney Kardashian turns social networks against her because of nails

Kourtney kardashian, the eldest of the Kardashian sisters, He starred in a new controversy on his newly created TikTok account: @pandkourt, along with his daughter Penelope Disick. A lot of people Kourtney has been criticized for allowing her nine-year-old daughter to wear long false nails.

The video, which already has more than 3.1 million views, shows the little daughter of the Kardashian while drinking a pink drink. The moment the little girl takes the can to serve its contents in a glass with ice, it is observed that she is wearing long false nails, with an autumn decoration in orange and brown tones, in her hands.

One of the criticisms the girl’s mother received was allowing her daughter to apply acrylic nails, a procedure that involves a large amount of chemicals and some abrasive products for the nails, ruling out that the type of nails that the little girl wears are easy to apply and remove.

“It’s a girl. Imagine all the problems this poor girl is going to have, protect her and let her be a girl“Commented one person, while another indicated that” The nails are beautiful, but it makes her look much older.

This is not the first time that a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been accused of trying to turn his daughters into little adults, since in 2018 Kim Kardashian was involved in a series of controversies for placing extensions and straightening the hair of her daughter North West, who at that time was only five years old.

Despite criticism from some detractors of Travis Barker’s current partner, a large number of followers of the celebrity have defended her and her little daughter, encouraging her to continue growing up on the Tik Tok platform, ignoring the malicious comments.

“My daughter would love for you to take her to the salon and let her do her nails and hair. That’s being a good mother“Commented a follower, while another fan commented that:” Her nails are so beautiful, she would have died to have them at her age “; a third person defended Penelope from haters: “The only thing I ask of you is not to throw hate at her, she is still a child and transmits a good vibe,” he said.

In just two months, Kourtney Kardashian’s Tik Tok account with her daughter Penelope already has verification and more than 2.5 million followers. In the vast majority of the videos, he can be seen sharing with his family members and even with his mother’s new partner, denying the accusations made against Kourtney, where they indicate that she did not spend time with her children, at all She replied: “I am with my children every day, thank God, social networks do not always reflect real life”, showing all her followers the close relationship she maintains with her three children, as a result of her relationship with Scott Disick .