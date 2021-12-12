Kim Kardashian and her entire clan celebrate little Saint’s birthday

6/ 6

The proudest granny

As often happens at this time, the matriarch of Caln, Kris Jenner, did not miss the opportunity to let her grandson know how much she loves him and how special he is to her, so she dedicated the most to him on her Instagram profile. sweet messages. “Happy birthday to my little Sainty! You are the sweetest boy who warms my heart and lights up every room with his big smile! You are a great brother, cousin, son and an excellent grandson! You are so kind, gentle and caring. I am so proud of you and I love you more than you can imagine. I thank God for you every day and for the blessing of having you as my grandson. Happy birthday my little angel. I love you I love you I love you”Kris shared, most moved.