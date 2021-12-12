Kevin Feige admitted that hiring Robert Downey Jr. has been one of the MCU’s biggest risks.

Robert Downey Jr. today is synonymous with Tony Stark thanks to his multiple appearances in the MCU. He’s already retired from the role, but in the collective imagination he’s going to continue being Iron Man. It’s the truth. And not only that, but one of the most lucrative actors today. What you also have to remember is that before that role he was known for something much more problematic and different.

Especially between 1996 and 2001 he was synonymous with addiction problems. He was known for his constant arrests due to his use of cocaine, heroin, and marijuana. At that time the actor went on to say the following about his addiction:

It’s like I have a shotgun in my mouth and I have my finger on the trigger and I will like the taste of the gun metal.

It’s a perfect metaphor for the self-destruction that comes with being an addict. People do not function the same and they become unreliable. For the same reason, hiring even an actor was a risk. There was always the possibility that he would not show up on set, among other things.

Turning him into the face of the MCU was a risk of unimaginable proportions. With some bad luck, everything could collapse and nothing that Marvel has done today would exist. Kevin Feige is fully aware of this. The mastermind of Marvel Studios had a chat with CinemaBlend and in it he admitted that it was a huge risk, but one that laid the foundations for what they have today and one without which they would not have dared to take similar ones over the years:

I was fortunate to be involved in the early Spider-Man movies and the X-Men films. But we wanted to make an Iron Man movie. And I still think that the biggest risk we took – which sounds like crazy these days – was hiring Robert Downey Jr. It was both the biggest risk and the most important risk for us. create the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert, we wouldn’t be sitting here today. I really believe that. He was an amazing actor. Everyone knew that he was an amazing actor. But he hadn’t been an action star. He wasn’t necessarily a blockbuster star. And we quickly realized that the real risk, and this has been said before, was not to hire him. And Jon Favreau really had the vision for that movie and for Robert in that role. That decision, and the success of that decision, I believe empowered us to take more risks and future decisions.

He is not the only one who thinks like that. In an interview for the podcast At Home With The Creative Coalition, Clark Gregg said he knew that Robert Downey Jr. he was going to do an excellent job if he came to present on set:

From the minute I saw that Jon Favreau was directing this Iron Man movie with Robert Downey Jr. as that character with Gwyneth Paltrow and Jeff Bridges, I knew if Robert was able to appear on set and, you know, become the talent that we all hoped he could be, you know with addiction problems… I knew it could be one of the best versions, the best possible version that could have existed. And he really did.

The reality is that hiring that actor was a difficult decision, but it is one of them that change destinations. Hollywood would be very different if he had not been Iron Man. Perhaps there would not be the fever for superhero cinema that prevails today.

