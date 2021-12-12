Keanu Reeves tells what he looks like his famous character John Wick

Since 2014, Keanu Reeves has dominated Hollywood with the John Wick films as its famous main character, the former killer who returns to work after a series of personal tragedies, has been a success.

Obviously John Wick is a far cry from the good guy Reeves is known to be, however the actor admits that he actually has something in common with his character.

In 2019, Reeves did an interview with BuzzFeed while sitting with a group of adoptable puppies. He answered several questions from fans, including being asked about John Wick, and whether there are any similarities between him and his character.

Reeves responded, saying that there is at least one thing he probably has in common with his famous character. “We could share a kind of dry sense of humor”, he admitted around the 2:50 mark. “Other than that, I can’t say.”

Fans know that while John Wick is a serious movie, it features a lot of comedic moments. Reeves previously admitted that that was even part of what drew him to the role.: “I love his will, his passion. I love the depth of your feeling. I like your honor. I like how he fights for his life. I like his sense of humor. “

“I love all the training.”added. “I would love to play the character again. I’m curious to see what happens to him ”.

Let’s remember that he is working on the next ‘John Wick’ movie right now.

The most recent film in the franchise is 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which ended with Wick and Bowery King (Lawrence Fishburne) vowing revenge against The High Table.