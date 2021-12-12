Keanu Reeves on Netflix: film and anime based on his Brzrkr comic in progress

Keanu reeves, the famous Hollywood actor starring in franchises as powerful as Matrix or John wick, recently debuted as a screenwriter for his own action comics titled BRZRKR, a 12-issue series written in collaboration with Matt Kindt and drawn by Ron garney. Now, the medium Variety assures that Netflix intends to bring Brzrkr to the small screen through a live action movie and of a anime series.

Keanu Reeves, master of action

And it is that since the publication of the first issue, comic book fans hoped that the actor himself would bring his own story and character to the big screen, even more so after verifying the great physical resemblance between its protagonist and Keanu Reeves himself. Apparently, Netflix has had the same idea and its managers are already working on an adaptation for the small screen by Double match.

The protagonist of BRZRKR is B, an ancestral warrior who has been roaming the Earth for 100,000 years and fighting all kinds of battles from which he always manages to survive, all thanks to his immortality and a curse that haunts him and forces him to live an existence based on violence. When the United States government discovers the truth about B, it promises to grant him the truth about his eternal life and a possible surrender.

Keanu reeves He would play B in the live action film, while he would lend his voice and interpretation to give life to the animated character of the series, although at the moment there are no dates for the start of pre-production, since the actor has a full schedule until end of the year with the filming of John wick 4. Let us remember that the comic BRZRKR managed to finance itself through a successful campaign Kickstarter last fall.

