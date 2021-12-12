Keanu Reeves mocks NFTs and talks about Facebook metaverse

Keanu reeves mocked the NFT (non-fungible token) when asked by them in the middle of the promotion of the film ‘Matrix Resurrections‘.

In conversations with The Verge, accompanied by her protagonist Carrie-Anne Moss, she was asked her opinion about the NFT created as marketing for the film’s launch. These were so popular that they overwhelmed their website.

“They reproduce easily,” he said amid an uproarious laugh.

Keanu reeves He also assured that he owns cryptocurrencies, because “his friend bought them from him.” Of course, he does not negotiate with them, but saves them so that they increase in value.

Other figures such as Snoop Dogg, William Shatner, Doja Cat, Tony Hawk, Eminem and Grimes have endorsed the NFT in his time.

Metaverse yes, but not from Facebook

Keanu reeves He has also talked about him metaverse proposed by Facebook, now called Meta.

“Can you make the metaverse is not created by Facebook?, he pointed. The actor also specified that the concept of the digital universe, as it happens in Matrix, it is “much greater” than a company wants to give.

