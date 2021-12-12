Keanu Reeves’ comic Brzrkr heads to Netflix

The independent comic Brzrkr, last hit of the publisher BOOM! and co-created by the actor Keanu reeves, head to Netflix where it will have a live action movie and an anime series.

The protagonist of the saga Matrix and of John wick had an idea for a comic and did not hesitate to put it into practice thanks to BOOM! Already a Kickstarter campaign so successful that we already have Brzrkr underway, one of the bombings of recent times. With the help of Matt Kindt to complete the script and with the heartbreaking strokes of the veteran Ron garney, this story of a particular Merceranian is reaping tremendous success with more than 615,000 copies sold of the first episode. No one is therefore surprised that Netflix has taken note and is going to adapt it to a film with Keanu as headliner and producer, but there will also be an anime series that investigates the incipient universe that sees the light of day in the comic.

We take the opportunity to remember a trailer that Boom launched to promote the series, along with an official description that tells what the series is about, and as soon as we know who will bring such a hit to Spain we will tell you.

BOOM! Studios has revealed a new trailer for BRZRKR # 1, the premiere issue of the twelve-issue limited series of the iconic Keanu Reeves in his comic book debut, alongside New York Times co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Bang!) , acclaimed artist Ron Garney (Wolverine, Captain America), colorist Bill Crabtree (BPRD) and sign artist Clem Robins (Hellboy), available from March 3, 2021. It is the best-selling independent original comic trailer in almost 30 years, and features a voiceover by creator Keanu Reeves. The man known only as B is half mortal and half god, cursed and forced to violence… even at the cost of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge, working for the United States government to fight battles that are too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In return, B. will receive the one thing he wants: the truth about his endless, blood-soaked existence … and how to end it.

