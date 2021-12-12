Katy Perry dares with an acoustic version of ‘All you need is love’ by the Beatles | LOS40 Classic

Face a song of the Beatles it is always a challenge for an artist. A band so idealized and loved by thousands of people around the world will always have fans who defend it and many artists can feel aggrieved. Is what happened to Katy Perry in 2014, when he participated in un special to celebrate 50 years of the birth of the band and sang Yesterday. The artist changed part of the song, something that the staunch of Liverpoool did not like.

Now, Katy Perry has once again faced a Beatles song, although this time with better results. The artist has covered All you need is love, and even for the charitable part, it is a good choice. The benefits obtained from the reproductions of this version will be destined to an organization fighting child poverty in the United States.

The resulting theme It has been used in an advertising campaign for a clothing brand the one Perry worked on as a teenager. It is designed for the Christmas period, which has already begun in many cities, in which you can see the singer in a whole day, since she turns off the alarm clock in the morning until he arrives at a studio where he records the video of the song accompanied by a corps of dancers and an orchestra.

This campaign has a special meaning for Katy, because according to herself she has declared, when she was a teenager and worked in one of these stores, he dreamed of one of his songs being included in the song list that were emitted by public address.

From folding sweatshirts at the Santa Barbara Gap to 20 years later, starring in a Mark Romanek-directed holiday campaign ❄️ dreams do come true! And @Gap is also helping to make dreams come true for @ baby2baby 👶🏼 pic.twitter.com/VnGe37q5Ik – KATY PERRY (@katyperry) October 25, 2021

All you need is love is one of the most emblematic songs of the Beatles, and was included in the soundtrack of Yellow submarine. Getting to release his own version is a personal goal for the pop star. “I didn’t want to spoil a Beatles song,” he told the magazine. People. “And also once you record it … it just exists forever. That’s tragic. So I took my time.”

It was not the first time that Katy embarked on the risky challenge of covering the Beatles. He did it in front of themselves Paul MCCARTNEY Y Ringo starr with Yesterday.