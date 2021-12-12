Kate Winslet’s Revelation About Her Hollywood Sex Scenes

Kate Winslet has been both a glittering Hollywood star and a prestigious artist for decades. (two conditions that, be it said, do not always coincide). With a long career and a curriculum full of awards, the British actress has worked on projects of all kinds, placing herself under the command of renowned filmmakers and sharing the screen with other stars in the Mecca of Cinema.

Enlarge Gtres

But his latest film seems to have given him a different experience than the previous ones. At least when it comes to sex scenes. ‘Ammonite’, the film to which we are referring, premiered last year at the Toronto Film Festival, and has not yet gone through the billboard in our country (although it could be seen in the last edition of the European Film Festival of Seville). The production has Winslet and young Saoirse Ronan in the title roles.

Directed by Francis Lee, ‘Ammonite’ is based on the real figure of paleontologist Mary Anning (played by Winslet), and tells in a fictional way the torrid romance that the scientist has with a married young bourgeoisie (played by Ronan). A forbidden and conflicting love, given the context in which it takes place, a small coastal town in England in the mid-nineteenth century.

The film has received good reviews, but Much of the media attention has fallen on the explicit sexual sequence between the two women. And it was precisely this sequence that has served Winslet to make a critical review of the rest of the erotic scenes that he has filmed in other moments of his professional career.

“I learned a lot. I felt the same and safe. We were not objectified in any way.”, the artist has reflected, in an interview with Radio times, on her highly commented lesbian sequence with Ronan, “But that’s what made me realize that I have felt a bit objectified in the past.”

Enlarge Lionsgate

The interpreter has indicated that this “objectification” to which she alludes occurred without her being fully aware. But ‘Ammonite’ has helped him see things differently. “It gave me very interesting thoughts”He pointed out, although he did not give more details about the specific films of his filmography in which the sexual scenes were managed, in his opinion, in a not entirely adequate way.

There are several Hollywood stars who, in recent months, have spoken out on this issue. His compatriot Keira Knightley announced at the end of January her decision not to re-shoot sex scenes if the directors turn out to be men. “In part it is vanity … and in part it is also because of the masculine gaze”, she explained, “I am too vain, I have had two children and I prefer not to be in front of a group of naked men”.