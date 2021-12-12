Kate Winslet will be a rural detective for HBO in “Mare of Easttown” | Culture and entertainment

Kate Winslet today presented “Mare of Easttown”, one of HBO’s featured bets for this year and in which the actress will play a detective from a rural area of ​​Pennsylvania (USA).

The winner of the Oscar for best actress for “The Reader” (2008) will premiere this limited series on April 18 and today participated in the virtual sessions of the Television Critics Association (TCA) to give some details of this television project.

“The character of Mare Sheehan is nothing like me. And that is something quite scary as a performer,” he quipped.

“I had never done something like this. It was exciting to read something that hooked me at the moment. I felt (with the script) not only who she was but the world she lived in, where she came from, the feeling of community …”, he added.

“Mare of Easttown” will focus on the investigations of the main detective but will also deal with topics such as family, the past or the ties within a very small community.

Winslet stressed that there is “a lot of heart” and “truth” in this limited series, mentioned how his character tries to correct past mistakes, and showed his satisfaction at being able to work again with HBO, with whom he already collaborated years ago on the limited series. “Mildred Pierce” (2011).

In a more teasing tone, the actress spoke about whether she would be a good investigator in real life.

“No. She would be a fucking lousy detective. She would be good with coffee and after-work beers, yes,” he said.

“Mare of Easttown”, which will have seven episodes, also has in its cast Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Guy Pearce, David Denman, Angourie Rice and Evan Peters, among others.

Brad Ingelsby, screenwriter of the movie “The Way Back” (2020) is the creator of this series that has been directed by Craig Zobel, who has signed episodes of “The Leftovers”, “American Gods” or “Westworld” as director.

THE NEW “IN TREATMENT”

In addition to “Mare of Easttown”, HBO took advantage of his time at TCA to reveal some touches of other projects such as the relaunch of “In Treatment”.

This acclaimed series, which starred Gabriel Byrne during its first three seasons (2008-2010), will return in May and a decade later with Uzo Aduba now at the helm.

In addition, renowned documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney, winner of the Oscar for “Taxi to the Dark Side” (2007), will also present “The Crime of the Century” on HBO in May, a two-part investigation into the opioid crisis and the great pharmaceutical business in the US

“Genera + ion” and an untitled comedy still led by Jean Smart and with Michael Shur (“Parks and Recreation”, “The Office”) among its producers completed HBO’s offer at TCA.

On the other hand, the HBO Max platform was also in the news today, on the sidelines of this TCA event, for announcing several animation projects, including “Velma”, by Mindy Kaling (“The Office”) and about this character from the Scooby-Doo Adventures; and the relaunch of “Clone High” with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.