Kate Winslet talks about the pain and drama she manifests in the new HBO series

Little remains of her past glories as the best student. His life now revolves around the family chores. He lives with his mother, his teenage daughter, and the grandson he adopted after the death of one of his children. Her ex-husband lives across the street with his new partner. And around, crimes that cannot be solved, the social effervescence for not finding the missing girl. The yoke of the people.

“For me, even though Mare lives in a different country and is very different from me, in many ways I feel a very clear connection with her because it’s all about family and community. The community is in my DNA and if I don’t have it, I feel like I’m dying ”.

“This story about crime in a small town, but it’s not a thriller but about family, about how you can’t choose your family members and how past experiences can define your present. As Mare has been totally unable to get out of his pain and she has a great guilt around her, it affects her and others, but it makes her more determined in her work, very passionate and driven ”. Since he cannot solve the things of his own life, he tries to solve those of others ”.

In the conversation, Kate assures that the confinement in London was very difficult for her after playing Mare. Somehow, she says, she felt that she was with her during the recordings from September 2019 onwards, including some moments from the world pandemic.