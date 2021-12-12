Kate Winslet talks about how cruel comments about her physique on ‘Titanic’ affected her

Winslet overcame the cruel comments about her figure, and learned to love her body. Glamor

More than two decades after the premiere of Titanic, Kate winslet She explained how the harsh criticism of her figure, which she received while filming and promoting the famous James Cameron movie, made her feel. We tell you how the cruel comments affected this great actress, for not ‘fitting’ with the Hollywood beauty standards of that time.

When we hear the name of Kate winsletWithout a doubt, we think of an extremely talented and BEAUTIFUL woman, so we are impressed (and saddened) to know that someone thinks otherwise about the winner when Oscar.

After the premiere of ‘Titanic’, Kate Winslet was the victim of harsh and cruel accusations for her figure. Courtesy

KATE WINSLET BREAKS THE SILENCE ON THE CRITICISMS HE RECEIVED ON ‘TITANIC’

Unfortunately, one of our celebs favorites was a victim of harsh critics since the beginning of his career. Recently, the 45-year-old actress revealed in an interview for The Guardian how did you experience body shaming (body shame), for not having the type of body that was expected at that time in Hollywood.

‘It’s ridiculous how shocking, outspoken and critical the tabloid journalists were with me. I was still figuring out who the hell I was and they meanwhile were discussing my size, trying to figure out how much I weighed, and publishing the supposed diet I was following. It was horrible and very disturbing to read all that, ‘explained the protagonist of’ Ammonite ‘.

On the date ‘Titanic’ was released, in 1997, the actress was only 22 years old, an age at which honestly most of us do not have enough emotional intelligence to ignore the harsh attacks of other people. Which is why, we fully understand how difficult it must have been for Kate facing the cruel critics.

Undoubtedly, the statements of Kate winslet We are outraged and saddened in a great way: ‘I remember there was a particular comment that shocked me that assured that if I had lost a few kilos Leo would surely have been saved. I don’t understand why people were constantly talking about my weight. They even called me to talk about it. I think it was around this time that I earned the label of being too direct and responsive. And look, no, I was just defending myself. ‘

The talented English actress, tired of the incessant accusations and ridicule from critics in her native country, decided to try her luck in the United States: ‘I just thought that if in my country, England, they were able to say all this about me, what It wouldn’t happen when it got to North America. Not to mention the damage these comments do to your self-esteem. ‘

Thanks to her great talent and determination, Kate Winslet managed to open the doors in Hollywood, in addition to showing that beauty does not depend on one size at all. © Getty Images

Fortunately, the talented performer learned to ignore the multiple attacks and critics for her beautiful curvy figure: ‘I felt very lonely. Luckily now everything is very different. ‘