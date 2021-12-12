Kate Winslet recalls what she faced when filming Titanic

Mexico. Kate Winslet, whose full name is Kate Elizabeth Winslet Bridges, originally from Reading, Berkshire, England, winner of a Oscar award, four Golden Globes, three Bafta Awards, among other recognitions, shares how difficult it was for her to face criticism years ago, when she filmed the movie Titanic, James Cameron.

Kate winslet She lived something like a nightmare after being harshly criticized for her figure in the late 90s, when she was filming together with Leonardo DiCaprio Titanic, and she would be between 21 and 22 years old, she recounted in an interview with The Guardian more than two decades after the premiere of the production that launched her to world stardom, like Leonardo DiCaprio.

It is true that Kate, who is 45 years old today, enjoyed the success of Titanic, which was seen in all countries of the world, but she also admits that she did not have such a good time because she did not have the type of body that expected at that time in Hollywood.

It’s ridiculous how shocking, outspoken and critical the tabloid journalists were with me. I was still figuring out who the hell I was and they meanwhile were discussing my size, trying to figure out how much I weighed, and publishing the supposed diet I was following. It was horrible and very disturbing to read all that, ‘explains Kate.

On the date that Titanic was released, in 1997, the beautiful actress was only 22 years old and mentions that she suffered a lot from facing many criticisms from friends and international media that in most of the times were cruel towards her person.

I remember that there was a comment in particular that shocked me that assured that if I had lost a few kilos surely Leo would have been saved. I don’t understand why people were constantly talking about my weight. They even called me to talk about it. I think it was around this time that I earned the label of being too direct and responsive. And look, no, I was just defending myself. “

And after the success of Titanic, thanks to her great talent and beauty as well, Kate Winslet was opened the doors in Hollywood and points out in the same interview that she learned to ignore the multiple attacks and criticisms for her beautiful curvy figure: “I felt very lonely. Luckily now everything is very different. “

Titanic is a 1997 American catastrophe dramatic film directed and written by James Cameron and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Gloria Stuart and Bill Paxton, remember that the plot is a romantic epic and tells the relationship of Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater, two young men who meet and fall in love aboard the ocean liner RMS Titanic on its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York, USA, in April 1912.

And since they are from different social classes, they have to fight for their love aboard the Titanic and face not only her family, but the fiancé, who also travels, and with whom Rose must marry, forced by her mother to guarantee her future. economic; What everyone ignores is that the ship will sink after hitting an iceberg.

Titanic was a hit at the box office. According to information on Wikipedia, it closed with more than 600 million dollars in the United States and Canada and more than 1800 million dollars internationally and thus became the highest grossing film in history worldwide, a title that retained for more than a decade before being displaced by Avatar (also directed by Cameron), which raised more than 2.7 billion dollars.

