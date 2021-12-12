Kate Winslet felt she would “drown to death” when filming scenes for “Avatar 2”

Kate Winslet felt that “she would die by drowning” when filming some scenes for “Avatar 2” / Photo: 20 Minutes

The 45-year-old actress Kate winslet learned to freediving for the movie “Avatar 2”, in which he will play Ronal, and has broken the film record of Tom cruise to the hold your breath underwater during seven minutes and 14 seconds.

Although Kate thought the experience was “wonderful”, she was also aware of how dangerous it was. She said, “God, it’s just wonderful. Your mind is completely distracted. You can’t think of anything, you can’t make lists in your headYou’re just looking at the bubbles below you … “.

“My first words [cuando resurgí] they were, ‘Am I dead?’ Yes, I thought she was dead, “declared the Titanic star.

Kate’s husband, Ned rocknroll, he trained with her and, although got “pretty good”, it took him too long to spend underwater.

She said, “You have to have someone there. Ned trained with me and also became quite good at holding his breath. But he … passed out. “

Kate Winslet does not want to be considered a “method actress”

While the ‘Ammonite’ actress, who has Mia, 20, and Joe, 16, from his previous marriages with Jim Threapleton Y Sam mendes respectively and Bear, seven, with NedShe loves to dive into researching her roles, she’s uncomfortable being called a method actress because she hates the idea of ​​the “shit process.”

When asked about the acting method, he told Observer magazine: “I hate that word. When I was married to Sam, He always made fun of me saying, ‘You’re a method’“.

“I have an allergic reaction to the ‘process’ of sh * t, so I would hate to admit that maybe I have one myself. But my dad would always tell me, ‘You’re only as good as your last concert, honey,’ “he said.

Kate Winslet will be in the second part of the famous film “Avatar” which is being directed by James Cameron and is expected its premiere for 2022. Do you think Kate Winslet will make a great performance in this highly anticipated movie? In The Truth News we want to know your opinion.

