Kate Winslet faces tough criminal case in promising HBO miniseries

Television’s Kate Winslet is back with a new miniseries for HBO. Ten years after the successful ‘Mildred Pierce’, the veteran and award-winning actress will star in ‘Mare of Easttown’, which HBO Spain will premiere in our country on April 19 (yes, the day after ‘Welcome to Utmark’).

So we can already see the trailer for the miniseries, which over seven episodes will present the story of Mare Sheehan, detective from a small town in Pennsylvania tasked with investigating a local murder while her entire life collapses around her.

Brad Ingelsby (‘The Way Back’) creates and writes the miniseries, which is directed by Craig zobel (‘The Leftovers’) and that, according to HBO, will explore the dark side of a united community and how family and the tragedies of the past define our present.

Detective Winslet

Watch out for the cast, because alongside Winslet, ‘Mare of Easttown’ is co-starring Julianne Nicholson (‘The Visitor’) as Lori Ross, Mare’s best friend; Jean Smart (‘Watchmen’) as Helen and Angourie Rice as Siobhan, mother and daughter of the protagonist; Evan Peters as Colin, a fellow detective; Guy Pearce as Richard, a teacher of creative writing.

The cast is completed by Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon, Joe Tippett and Neal Huff. The series is an HBO co-production with WIIP.