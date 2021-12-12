Kardashian drama! Rumors of a possible courtship between Kylie Jenner and Drake emerge

Even if Kylie jenner Y Drake they maintain a friendship of years, the rumor of a possible romance between the celebrities It has sparked a number of speculations for some time.

The rumors were rekindled in 2019, when the young woman businesswoman announced his separation from Travis scott and some media reported that their relationship with canadian it had taken a “romantic turn.”

This week, the story between Kylie jenner Y Drake added a new chapter when this week a series of affirmations came to light through social networks.

However, it was an account of Instagram false, which claimed to be from Maralee nichols, the woman who gave birth to the son of Tristan thompson some days ago.

Through various stories, the account wrote that Drake Y Kylie they were together last year but that the youngest of the clan Kardashian, has not had the courage to tell his current partner, however, the representative of the same Drake, confirmed that both the account and the accusations are false.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have problems?

Even if Kylie jenner Y Travis scott they have been very united in social networks, have faced rumors of an alleged separation following a publication of W Magazine who claimed that the couple have been separated all this time.