Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish celebrate 2022 Grammy Award nominations

Artists like Ariana Grande and Lil Nas X have reacted to this year’s Grammy Award nominations.

The top nominees include Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, and Billie Eilish. Olivia Rodrigo was also nominated in the top four categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Ariana Grande, who was previously nominated in the Album of the Year category, thanked the Grammys for nominating her latest release. Sweetener for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Halsey, who was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album, wrote on Twitter: “I really didn’t expect that! It was an honor working with some of my heroes, Trent and Atticus, I am very proud of this album, and I hope they will continue to love it for years to come. “

“I toast to taking risks. It is also crazy that some of my favorite people and my friends announce it. “

After the announcements, Lil Nas X thanked his fans for all their support: “I don’t have to win a single award, I am really grateful for all the learning you have given me this year. And I am grateful for the trip. I love you guys ”.

R&B singer HER also reacted on Twitter: “8 nominations. Wow, God is good.

Doja Cat also expressed surprise at receiving so many nominations: “Wtf, 8? That’s amazing, wow. “

The Glass Animals members also celebrated their Best New Artist nomination: “We can’t believe it. When we started this little project, not even in our wildest dreams did we imagine a Grammy nomination … This is thanks to you and this is for you ”.

By contrast, Machine Gun Kelly was unhappy not to have received a single nomination: “What the heck is wrong with the Grammys.”