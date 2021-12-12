‘Jurassic World Evolution 2’ is a perfect warm-up for ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

On June 10, 2022, ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ will hit theaters, the film that aims to change everything in the ‘Jurassic Park’ saga. Until now the scenarios of the franchise started by Steven Spielberg in the early 90s had been confined to very specific places, such as the Nublar and Sorna Islands or a mansion in the case of the latest installment, ‘Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom’. But in the new film, directed by Colin Trevorrow (as ‘Jurassic World’), the dinos will roam the world loose as they did millions of years ago..

Despite the fact that this saga has always played with the danger of being god, what fan of ‘Jurassic Park’ will not have ever dreamed of being like John Hammond and fulfilling the dream of bringing dinosaurs back to life. Luckily amber in the real world doesn’t hold the secrets of dinosaur cloning, but Frontier Developments gave us the opportunity in 2018 to get as close to a Hammondian experience as possible with ‘Jurassic World Evolution’. The management video game put us at the controls of Jurassic World and allowed us to design the park to our liking and take care of each point of the process of creation – and capitalist exploitation – of the dinosaurs. The game invited us to create our own franchise movie by discovering new fossils, adapting habitats according to the needs of each species, and improving tourist visits with attractions such as the gyrosphere. Of course, we were not going to avoid the odd mishap such as the eventual storm that destroys half the park or that a dinosaur breaks the fence and goes for a walk to look for a succulent visitor steak from the park. The cinematic experience was very successfulThey even gave us a DLC in which we could go back to simpler, 90s times, taking over the original ‘Jurassic Park’.

Frontier has recently launched its sequel, ‘Jurassic World Evolution 2’, and in addition to the technical and playable improvements that we would expect, they have continued to promote the more film-related side with new game modes and a story that perfectly serves as a connecting link between ‘The Fallen Kingdom’ and ‘Dominion’. If the main mode of the first game was to create the perfect theme park, In the second part we find that the dinosaurs are free in different parts of the world and Claire and Owen (with the voices of Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt in the original version) now lead a rescue team. Thus, we will face more varied missions in which the priority is to collect the dinosaurs not to display them, but to study them and give them a place where they can live free, but do not pose a danger to humans. This objective will lead us to practice new strategies while we return to old dynamics such as practicing shooting by shooting tranquilizer darts to safely transport the saurians or flee in a jeep from a species that has taken a terrain as its own. At the narrative level we find a noticeable change compared to the first video game, which serves us wonderfully as a warm-up for ‘Dominion’.

Visually, this tour of the world is also appreciated because we find ourselves with much more varied and much larger stages, ranging from the snowy eastern United States to a desert or overgrown area. ‘Jurassic World Evolution’ already had a good graphic section but in this installment they have greatly improved the textures of the dinosaurs (which except for momentary glitches move in a more natural way) and of the elements of the park, in addition to the light effects . If you have played the first one, you will notice the jump. There are natural settings that are beautiful and it is almost worth tarnishing them with buildings. ‘Jurassic World Evolution 2’ offers a higher level of customization, for example from shops and restaurants. This time we will be able to move them around without having to destroy them first, choose the type of exterior decoration we want for the buildings in our park, move the entrance doors and decide what is offered in each establishment according to the needs of the public, although that is not the case. we get to see from the outside. We must applaud, yes, that it is so full of details that we can enter the viewpoint of the mosasaur tank in the first person and everything is carefully designed so that even these accessory parts of the game do not break the illusion of realism. The mosasaur tank or an aviary that is no longer merely decorative are some of the novelties in terms of facilities.

The mechanics remain practically the same: while we are building the fences and facilities we have to “go on an expedition” to unearth fossils from which to later extract the dinosaur genome. Once a new species is discovered, we choose the eggs that we are going to raise and let the magic of science do its part, to later place them in the most suitable habitat for each type. On this occasion we have to be much more aware of them because their needs will be affected not only by the terrain and by their fencing partners but also by the territory that each one decides to mark and that can raise or lower their needs (if for example a dinosaur has a lake in its enclosure but it is not part of the territory through which it moves, it will continue to ask for water). In order to improve the characteristics of the park and of our employees, we will have the typical investigation trees to add skills such as conducting investigations faster or protecting certain structures from storms. Of course, this time the inclement weather will make it much more difficult than in the first one and we will have to be very attentive to them so that a tornado does not become the turning point between losing or winning a scenario. Employee management is different because the three reputation factions (science, entertainment and security) have disappeared and now, like most management games, we can hire the scientists we want (and can afford), and each one of them will have specific skills and spaces to learn. We will also have to be aware of their energy so as not to deplete them and that they can be prepared in an emergency. Although this time there are more elements to take into account, the learning curve is quite affordable and will allow us to enjoy the construction and growth of the parks without much problem. Yes, it is more difficult to earn money because this time we cannot sell dinosaur fossils but everything else that we find in expeditions, and even those we will have to extract them (spending money) to be able to sell them. ‘Jurassic World Evolution 2’ also includes a free mode to play without worries and a challenge in which we will go against the clock. Speaking of time, another novelty that had been necessary from the first is the possibility of speeding up or pausing the rhythm of the game to “skip” certain somewhat tedious investigations.

“Recreate” the saga

For the more moviegoers, we will again enjoy arrangements of the great movie soundtracks as background music most of the time, plus many of the franchise’s actors and actresses such as Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum or Irrfan Khan (and their Spanish voice actors). In addition to the main mode, the game incorporates the Chaos Theory mode in which we will “recreate” each of the films, although rather they are specific missions inspired by each movie. In ‘Jurassic Park’ we will build John Hammond’s dream and there is a possibility that a tyrannosaurus rex will escape, in ‘Jurassic World’ we will go to the most difficult still fighting against the elements to create the most successful theme park in the world, and in ‘Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom’ we will have to restore freedom to the dinosaurs. Although the difficulty is quite low (except in ‘Jurassic World’), it is fun to find how they have adapted details of the plots according to the possibilities of the video game.

But, again, the secret of ‘Jurassic World Evolution 2’ is in the capacity that it has as a bridge between ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ and ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ before the premiere of the next film. Obviously, the game continues to be a fantastic gift for fans and a great management title that knows how to take advantage of the particularities of the film saga very well. Thanks to this second part it is much more varied, but always with the dinosaurs as the true protagonists. What better way to continue the countdown to June 10 than by experiencing our own movie firsthand.

‘Jurassic World Evolution 2’ is now on sale on PS5 | PS4, Xbox Series X | S and PC.