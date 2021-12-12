Julia Roberts reappears at 53 and celebrates her natural beauty

Julia Roberts conquered Hollywood in her youth thanks to her laid-back personality and great sense of humor. The famous one came to refresh the then rigid idea of ​​the glamorous and cold movie star. For this reason, she continues to be remembered as one of the most beloved actresses of all time. Now, Julia returns to continue breaking the rules and inspiring new generations.

Julia Roberts breaks the rules in the best way

The actress was chosen as the ambassador for the Chopard jewelry brand. The luxury brand recalled the time Julia walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a Chopard necklace and barefoot. This was a way of protesting against the dress codes imposed by the event towards women.

At the next edition of the festival, the actress will be the godmother of the Chopard Award given to emerging actors each year.

Their rebellion made them decide to create a campaign in which Roberts could share his experiences in a close and natural way. Through a series of videos directed by Javier Dolan, the famous dances freely and gives lessons to be happy.

In a behind-the-scenes video of the campaign, Julia talks about what makes her happy. Something that puts her in a good mood immediately is sunrise and her tip to be happy is to be kind to others.

Regarding her style, the actress confesses that she loves extremes. You like jewelry to be very obvious or barely noticeable. For Julia, accessories are what can take a look to another level.

If I wear a necklace, I wear five. If I wear a bracelet, I wear ten on each hand. “

Currently, the famous is preparing her next film project. When she is not working, Julia spends time with her family.

Despite the fact that the actress prefers to keep her private life outside of social networks, her husband, Daniel Moder frequently posts family photos with Julia and her children: Hazel, Phinnaeus, his daughter’s twin, and his younger brother Henry.

Recently, the cameraman shared a photo of his daughter Hazel, in which he can be seen smiling, wearing a palm hat and a gray shirt. Her blonde hair and her gesture reminded her of her mother.

Julia and Daniel, met on the set of the movie ‘The Mexican’ in 2002, soon after they fell in love and were married in New Mexico in a private ceremony. From the beginning of their relationship, they both kept their lives away from the tabloids and avoided drawing attention at all costs, which is why Julia’s engagement ring cost no more than $ 4,000.

